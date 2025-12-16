Kevin Walters has provided an update on his status as head coach of the Australian Kangaroos ahead of the upcoming 2026 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC).

Appointed as Mal Meninga's successor, Walters only agreed to a three-match contract with Australia, having been unceremoniously sacked by the Brisbane Broncos at the conclusion of the 2024 NRL season.

Leading the Kangaroos to a 3-0 whitewash over England to win the 2025 Ashes Series, the coach now has his sights set on leading the national team at the upcoming 2026 RLWC as he looks to lead the country to another title.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Walters confirmed that he has yet to begin talks with ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys and NRL CEO Andrew Abdo about extending his time but hopes to remain in the role.

“Obviously, I want to continue on coaching Australia, it's been a great initiation into the international arena, and next year with the World Cup here in Australia in makes a lot of sense," the former Brisbane Broncos head coach said.

"But we'll get through Christmas, enjoy that, and look forward to an even better 2026.

“I feel the most important thing is getting a really good relationship with players, and letting them be the people they want to be, and let them express themselves in a way they want to play.

"That's my big asset as a coach, my connection with the players and allowing them the free space to play their style of football.

“Am I a better coach right now than 12 months ago? Yes certainly, but we're always improving all the time.

"Santa brings lots of joys, he's delivering lots of presents, so hopefully there'll be a little gift for 'Kevvie' Walters.”