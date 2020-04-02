Queensland State of Origin coach Kevin Walter has named his best ever Maroons side on foxsports.com.au.

It’s a star-studded line-up stacked with talent and greats from every decade of Origin footy, led by skipper Arthur Beetson.

Other big names that feature include, Billy Slater, Mal Meninga, Wally Lewis, Allan Langer, Petero Civoniceva and Cameron Smith.

He left Jonathan Thurston and Darren Lockyer out of the starting 13 and wrote: “I’ll let you decide between the 17th and 18th men out of JT and Locky.”

It’s only fair that Walters chose himself to coach the team.

Kevin Walters’ best ever Queensland Origin side

1. Billy Slater

2. Greg Inglis

3. Mal Meninga

4. Gene Miles

5. Dale Shearer

6. Wally lewis

7. Allan Langer

8. Petero Civoniceva

9. Cameron Smith

10. Arthur Beetson (c)

11. Gorden Tallis

12. Trebor Gillmeister

13. Bob Lindner

Bench

14. Shane Webcke

15. Nate Myles

16. Johnathan Thurston/Darren Lockyer

17. Paul Vautin

18. Johnathan Thurston/Darren Lockyer

Coach: Kevin Walters