Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters has committed to a two-year contract extension to remain at Red Hill until the end of the 2026 season.

The 56-year-old coach has been in charge of the Broncos for the past three seasons, taking over from now-Manly Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold.

During his tenure, Walters has transformed the club into a title contender and nearly guided the club to their first NRL Premiership since 2006 last year.

9News reporter Ben Dobbin reports that he has been given a pay upgrade.

Before joining the Broncos, Walters worked as the Queensland Maroons head coach for the 2016 and 2017 State of Origin series after hanging up the boots on his on-field career.

An icon of Brisbane, the Rockhampton product amassed 242 first-grade games and won four premierships in his time as a player.

“It's no secret how much I love the Broncos, and being able to coach this group for even one game rates as an absolute honour for me," Walters said in a media statement.

"To extend my time as coach for a third time is testament to the hard work of all the players and coaches and staff who work as part of our football department.

"We have had some success but we are hungry for much more and I believe that we have all bought into building something special here together at the Broncos."