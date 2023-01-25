Toby Rudolf has continued to encourage the introduction of a pride round in the NRL after he revealed heartfelt messages he received.

The 26-year-old voice was heard during the pride jersey saga last year involving the Sea Eagles where seven players stood down after announcing the club would don a rainbow-trimmed kit against the Roosters.

Rudolf was outspoken and talked about his personal experiences.

“What I will say is I was raised by quite a few gay and lesbian community members. My uncle is gay and my godmother is gay, and there's so much love in that community,” Rudolf said to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Sexuality is very fluid. I've been out and kissed many gay men, kissed many straight women and kissed many gay women.”

Following his statements Rudolf revealed that he received many heartfelt messages.

“I had so many people reach out to me, with some really really heartfelt messages that I couldn't believe,” Rudolf said to Foxsports.com.au.

“So if I can just do that to a few people, a whole community getting behind it, and sport getting behind it, it will do wonders for that entire community.”

Rudolf additionally revealed his comments even saved a young person's life.

“Without getting too personal with some of them, I do remember there was one kid that was saying that his family had just completely shunned him,” Rudolf said.

“It was my comments that sort of kept him from taking his own life, honestly, that was one of the messages he sent.”

“That was powerful for me, I am one front rower in a team, who doesn't score too many tries, isn't too popular.”

“But if you can get an entire sport behind it, it promotes the positivity and it will create it.”

Currently there is no NRL pride round, however ARLC chairman Peter V'landys has noted discussions will commence in regard to a pride round in 2023.

Rudolf remains confident that the annual round will be beneficial for the community.

“Of course (a pride round should be introduced),” Rudolf said.

“Obviously last year there was just a breakdown in communication between Manly and whatever happened there, not that I know the ins and outs of it.”

“I can't see how it wouldn't be a good thing, putting that out there to the community, rugby league obviously, with the likes of Ian Roberts, the first gay open athlete in Australia I am pretty sure.”

“I think it will do wonders for the game, wonders for the community.”