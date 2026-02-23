The Newcastle Knights have revealed Shaun Kenny-Dowall has joined the club as a pathways development coach.

Kenny-Dowall, who had a decoated 277-game career with the last 53 of those coming at the Knights before he shifted to the English Super League where he played another 93 games for Hull KR, retired in 2023.

He will now head back to the Knights in the off-field capacity where the club confirmed he will work across the club's under-16 and under-18 elite development squads in Newcastle, the Greater Northern Region and Mid North Coast. He will also deliver 'coach the coaches' workshops.

The role, the Knight said, is aimed at identifying the best regional talent to progress into the club's pathways, with Kenny-Dowall to work alongside Andrew Ryan and Alex McKinnon.

“I've always had a lot of love for this club, so to come back and help develop young players is really special,” he said.

“It's about being present in our communities, supporting junior clubs and making sure young players across the region know the Knights are invested in them.”

The Knights, who aim to own northern New South Wales, have struggled in that area in recent times, but are making significant investments to reclaim the area.

Director of football Chris James said the appointment was a step in the right direction.

“Shaun has a deep connection to this club and our region, and he's passionate about giving back,” James said.

“Bringing him into our pathways system is a significant boost for our junior development and underlines our commitment to producing quality local players.

“He's a terrific person and role model, and he'll be an asset across the whole club, not just within pathways.”