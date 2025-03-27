The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed Keano Kini will need to consult with a specialist to ascertain a return timeline for a neck injury.

The club released no details on how the injury occurred, but revealed Kini would miss at least this weekend's game against the Sydney Roosters, with the Gold Coast looking to make it two wins a row after their solid performance against the Newcastle Knights next weekend.

It is now being reported by Wide World of Sports, that the reigning Paul Broughton Medallist could be sidelined for up to five months after he met with a specialist this week and will need to undergo surgery.

“He will consult the specialist (on Thursday) and work through what the scenarios will be,” Hasler said via News Corp.

“If I'm a betting man, I'm not a doctor, but if I'm putting on my cap to say what I think might happen, he will have a prolonged absence.

“Not an entire year. There's rumours getting out that he's going to be out for the entire season, no.

“He will be out for a length of time. What that time is and what it entails, we'll know in the next 48 hours.”

Kini has been replaced by Jaylan de Groot at fullback, with the youngster getting an opportunity to put himself in the shop window, potentially for the coming weeks as Kini recovers.

De Groot was linked to a departure from the Titans at the end of 2025 in recent times as he looks for a more permanent NRL opportunity in the number one jumper, something the Titans simply can't afford him given their depth in the position.

In better news for the Titans ahead of their game against the Roosters, the club confirmed Jaimin Jolliffe will only need one more week before being fit to return against the Dolphins where he will likely slot straight back onto the interchange bench for Des Hasler, a role he has held peramently at the club in recent years.

Kieran Foran is also progressing through his recovery and could be ready to return to full team training within the month.

Foran's role in the Titans side is up in the air given the new halves combination of AJ Brimson and Jayden Campbell, however, it was speculated in the pre-season prior to his injury that he was set to become the club's new bench utility throughout the course of 2025.

The Titans clash with the Roosters at 6pm (AEDT) on Friday.