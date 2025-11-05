Melbourne Storm forward Eliesa Katoa has been in all sorts after a devastating series of head injuries last weekend, but is in a stable condition and has been moved out of intensive care as he continues to recover from emergency brain surgery.

Katoa was rushed to hospital from Eden Park last Sunday after suffering three separate head knocks during Tonga's Pacific Championships loss to New Zealand, the first of which occurred during the pre-game warm-up.

The series of concussions led to emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.

Katoa's uncle, Reverend Setelo Katoa, spoke to Tongan radio station PMN Tonga, confirming the 25-year-old was “recovering well” and now in a general hospital ward.

“At the moment, he's doing much better,” Reverend Setelo told PMN.

“He's awake, recovering well, and being looked after by medical staff. The family is very thankful for all the support, love, and prayers from everyone.”

The family expressed gratitude to fans, the Tongan community, and supporters across the world who have been praying for Katoa since his collapse.

Reverend Setelo said the response had been overwhelming, with churches and prayer groups gathering in Tonga and abroad.

“The family feels the strength and love of everyone supporting them, and their faith remains strong,” he said.

“Supporters from the Melbourne Storm have also sent messages of love and encouragement, saying the whole team and fan base are behind him.”

Storm welfare manager Young Tonumaipea has been in Auckland supporting Katoa and his family, while the club remains in daily contact with hospital staff.

There is currently no set timeline for Katoa's discharge from hospital or his return to Melbourne.