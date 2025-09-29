After making the second week of the 2025 NRL Finals, four members of the Canterbury Bulldogs squad are reportedly in the mix to represent Australia against England.

Days away from confirming his squad for the 2025 Ashes Series, Kevin Walters is considering handing Kangaroos debuts to Jacob Kiraz, Jacob Preston and Max King, per Code Sports.

It is understood that five-time international Matt Burton is also under consideration after playing three matches in the 2024 Pacific Championships due to his versatility to play several different positions in the back-line.

A potential debut for King would see him cap off a stellar 12 months, which has seen him make his State of Origin debut for New South Wales, and it will also make him unavailable to be selected by England in future matches.

"I always say I'm half English and half Aussie … I'd love to be able to get a call off anyone," King told AAP in April.

"The phone is always on and I'm always available to any caller."

Meanwhile, Kiraz and Preston were both close to making their debuts for the Blues, with the former being selected by Mal Meninga to play for the Kangaroos before being ruled out with injury.

"I'm really, really proud, first and foremost, to be given the opportunity to coach the Kangaroos," coach Kevin Walters said.

“I've certainly played as a Kangaroo many times but now to get the opportunity to coach them, it's really exciting and I feel really privileged as well to hold the post.

"I'm just grateful to get the opportunity now and I'm really looking forward to getting my teeth into it, feet under the desk and a really strong focus on certainly the first Test at Wembley first and then we'll go from there."