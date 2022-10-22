You couldn't blame Brad Fittler for not wanting to tune into Australia's World Cup matches.

Kangaroos wingers Josh Addo-Carr and Campbell Graham had a field day during Australia's 84-0 thumping over Scotland, the flanks combining for seven tries in all-Blues backline.

Addo-Carr scored four of his own including a try-of-the-tournament contender to finish the match, while Graham managed to bag a hat-trick on the wing in his maiden Test for the Kangaroos.

It's hard to believe that just five months earlier as New South Wales' head coach, Fittler snubbed both of the outside backs for the Origin series opener at Accor Stadium.

Graham is the only player in Mal Meninga's 24-man squad still yet to experience the Origin arena, however, that all looked set to change earlier this season following injuries to centre pairing Latrell Mitchell and Tom Trbojevic.

The South Sydney centre was included in Fittler's 19-man squad for the two opening games of the 2021 series as a reserve, yet, failed to garner a mention when both starting centres went down through the year.

Instead, the Blues coach opted for Jack Wighton and Kotoni Staggs in the centres for the opener, with Stephen Crichton on the bench as a utility.

Fittler also dropped Josh Addo-Carr for the entirety of the series, despite scoring 10 tries in 12 games for New South Wales, all under Freddy.

The Blues would lose the game 16-10 - and the series 2-1.

While Addo-Carr dished up what the rugby league world expected against Scotland, Graham was a surprise standout and leaves himself in the frame for a spot in Australia's full-strength side.

It appears that more and more people are starting to recognise the 23 year-olds talent.

“I think he's the best defensive centre in the game,” Braith Anasta said on Fox League after the match.

Staggs wouldn't be selected for another game this series while Stephen Crichton failed to make an impact in his three games across the series, leaving Fittler as well as Blues fans pondering what might have been.

Australia play their final pool game next weekend as the reigning champions take on Italy, in what could be Graham's last-ditch effort to secure a spot in the top side.