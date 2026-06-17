The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have announced veteran winger Marcelo Montoya will retire at the end of the year after ten seasons in the NRL.

Amassing over 160 NRL games over time at the New Zealand Warriors and two stints at the Bulldogs, Montoya has decided to call time on his career.

Progressing through the club's pathways, the Bankstown Bulls junior has scored 58 tries over his tenures, scoring 12 tries in 19 games in his rookie season, earning him the club's Steve Mortimer Rookie of the Year in 2017.

Montoya moved to the Warriors in 2021 to continue to build on his game before returning to Belmore in 2025, where he was a mainstay in Cameron Ciraldo's side, playing 26 games over two seasons.

“I started my career here so it feels right to also finish it as a Bulldog,” Montoya said in a Bulldogs statement.

“From the kid running around for the Bankstown Bulls to playing in NRL Finals series' and representing my culture on the biggest stages, I'll be forever grateful for the opportunities rugby league have given myself and my family.

“While I'm excited for the next chapter, I'm 100% focussed on finishing this season off strongly and hopefully doing something special with my brothers.”

Montoya also enjoyed representative honours during his time in the NRL, which saw him play for Fiji nine times throughout his career.

