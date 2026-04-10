It has been revealed that Newcastle Knights star fullback Kalyn Ponga could fetch as much as $1.5 million per year on his next NRL contract.

The star fullback is currently out injured, but there is little doubt on his day he is among the best in the game.

The talent, who has experience for Queensland at State of Origin level under his belt and is almost a shoe-in to play for New Zealand later this year after the ARLC relaxed eligibility rules for State of Origin, is off-contract at the end of next year.

With the game's elite players being spread thinner than ever thanks to ongoing expansion, as well as the salary cap that continues to raise, it has been revealed he could fetch $1.5 million, taking the mantle back from new teammate Dylan Brown as the game's highest-paid player.

Brown is believed to be on $1.3 million as part of his new deal in the Hunter, having moved from the Parramatta Eels at the end of 2026.

“Probably $1.5 million," Journalist Brent Read said on NRL 360.

“He's always said he wants to win a comp at the Knights. He hasn't done that yet but with how they're playing this year and the amount of talent coming through, I think he can maybe see himself winning a comp there.”

Read also said the club are yet to kick off negotiations over Ponga's future, waiting to see him come back from injury and match his form in Round 1 before they commence talks.

“He's a free agent on November 1. Obviously the Knights want to see him play some footy again, he's missed a lot of footy but there's a view in Newcastle that if he can come back and replicate how he played in Round 1, they'll definitely look to extend him long term,” Read said.

Ponga has long been linked with a move to the 15-man game, and other NRL clubs will no doubt come knocking if he does make it to November 1, with the Knights needing to determine if they want to spend almost $3 million on two players.

The deals for Brown and potentially Ponga could also move the needle on what is considered a top-tier deal, particularly with new clubs the PNG Chiefs and Perth Bears joining the competition, with more players to join the $1 million club, while some, like Nathan Cleary who has indicated he will head to free agency, could go closer to $2 million.