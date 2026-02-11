Newcastle Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga has confirmed he is open to the idea of playing for New Zealand.

The Port Hedland-born star has both Australian and New Zealand heritage.

Under current international rugby league rules, players are not allowed to switch between Tier 1 nations - those being Australia, England and New Zealand - but can switch between a Tier 2 and Tier 1 country, or Tier 2 countries, on an annual basis if they have eligibility for multiple nations.

Players who represent other Tier 1 nations are also not allowed to play State of Origin under NRL eligibility rules.

While some would raise eyebrows at Ponga representing the Kiwis given he has already played ten State of Origin matches for Queensland, he is not yet locked into Australia because he has never played for his country in the 13-man game.

While he played matches for the Australian 9s team at the one-off 9s World Cup in 2019, that does not lock him into green and gold, with Ponga able to use the same precedent that allowed Gold Coast Titans fullback AJ Brimson to shuffle from Australian to English eligibility despite having already played for Queensland.

The move from Ponga would end his Origin career, but given Reece Walsh is now the likely long-term Queensland fullback, he may well see the writing on the wall within Billy Slater's set up.

Ponga, speaking to AAP, said he would be open to the idea.

"Yeah, I would," Ponga told AAP.

"Obviously with the rules and everything, I'm not allowed to (at the moment), but I would.

"There's a lot to weigh up.

"I've got to take care of what I'm doing at the Knights and how I'm performing there before I worry about anything else. That's definitely my focus."

Ponga, who has had major injury issues in recent years, would likely walk straight into the Kiwis' number one jumper should he be fit and available.

New Zealand have made previous attempts to secure Ponga away from the grip of the Kangaroos, although they have proven fruitless to this point of his career.