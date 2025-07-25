The Canberra Raiders have confirmed the signature of fullback Kaeo Weekes for the foreseeable future, which will see him remain in the nation's capital until the end of the 2029 NRL season.\r\n\r\nAlready signed until 2027, Weekes has agreed to a two-year contract extension, keeping him out of reach of the two new expansion teams, which are set to enter the NRL competition in the coming years.\r\n\r\nMaking the fullback jersey his own this season, Weekes arrived in Canberra at the start of 2024 and has scored 78 points (15 tries and eight goals) after coming through the Manly Sea Eagles system.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt's really exciting actually, and I want to repay the faith that the club has shown in me,\u201d Weekes said.\r\n\r\n\u201cThere will be a few good years coming ahead, and I can't wait to be a part of it.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhen my manager told me I was like \u2018oh yeah cool' I knew I wanted to stay here and if that means long-term I'm all for it. As soon as I got that contract I signed as quickly as I could.\u201d\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_209384" align="alignnone" width="696"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 17: Kaeo Weekes of the Raiders scores a try during the NRL Pre-season challenge match between Parramatta Eels and Canberra Raiders at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on February 17, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nThe move to re-sign Weekes has further put the future of fellow Raiders fullback Chevy Stewart in doubt.\r\n\r\nAfter The Daily Telegraph reported a week ago that Stewart had found himself on the radar of other teams, Fox League's James Hooper named the Cronulla Sharks and St George Illawarra Dragons on NRL 360 as two clubs that are monitoring his future closely.\r\n\r\n\u201cI think the way I'm playing comes down to the coaches and the boys. We had a really big pre-season coming back after missing finals," Weekes added.\r\n\r\n"Pre-season was a really big stepping stone for us and the coaches.\r\n\r\n"They put so much confidence into you and they prep so well during the week to help you nail your role and go out there and do a job. So I think it does come back to the coaches and the boys.\r\n\r\n\u201cHaving Strangey (Ethan Strange), Sav (Tamale), Mokes (Matt Timoko), Xavier (Savage), Owen (Pattie); there's a lot of boys that have signed here for a long time and that was a really big selling point for me to stay, we're going to build some really big connections and hopefully the coming years are good ones.\u201d