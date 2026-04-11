Jye Gray's afternoon has come to a premature end after the Rabbitohs fullback was injured early in the first half against the Raiders.

The Rabbitohs fullback looked in serious pain and needed the Rabbitohs medical staff to assist him walking to the sidelines.

Jake Duke per the Fox Sports broadcast revealed that Gray has a suffered dislocated shoulder and it will require a stint on the sidelines.

Latrell Mitchell is currently playing fullback in place of Gray and Tallis Duncan has shifted into left centre.

The Rabbitohs against the Raiders are searching for their fourth win of the season.