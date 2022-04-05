Queensland Maroons and Melbourne Storm great Billy Slater has taken aim at NRL CEO Peter V'Landys and his constant tinkering of the game.

V'Landys yesterday threatened all 16 NRL clubs with action if they refuse to speed the game up and remove the wrestle, with referees seemingly refusing to call six agains on a consistent basis this year following a rule change which has allowed penalties to be blown inside a team's own 40-metre zone.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald on Sunday, V'Landys raised concerns over 'the wrestle' and the slowing down of the game.

“We are noticing that the wrestle is working its way back into the game. The Commission has previously given an edict to eradicate the wrestle and make sure players aren’t slowing down the ruck, but it’s sneaking back in," V'Landys told the publication.

“We also feel it’s important to have the fatigue factor in the game so that we see the best of the likes of James Tedesco, Tom Trbojevic and Kalyn Ponga. We will address those issues at the meeting.”

Slater took issue with the constant altering of the game as he spoke on 2GB's Wide World of Sports radio, suggesting this year has been good.

"I think it's been good. I don't even know what we're talking about," Slater said.

"The wrestle has always been in the game. I don't know what game we've been watching if we think teams aren't supposed to slow the ruck down.

"That's their job. Defensive teams want to play slow, attacking teams want to play fast. That's been happening ever since I've watched rugby league.

"If you're going to do it, then do it. Don't worry about saying it. Just police it.

"We're looking at data and stats. The product is good, just leave it."

Almost every game this season has been closely-contested, despite some blowouts in Round 4, with the average winning margin being the lowest it's been since 1998.