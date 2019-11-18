Manly will bring Tony Williams back for 2020 according to NRL.com, with Williams signing a deal worth around $100,000 for next season.
The Sea Eagles have handed Williams another deal, despite originally being left off the club’s 2020 roster.
Williams has played just six NRL games across the past three years, and turns 31 this December.
Des Hasler is a well-known fan of the forward, with Williams helping the club lift the 2011 premiership in their first stint together.
Williams followed Hasler to the Bulldogs and the pair linked up again then, before moving to the Sharks and Eels before a cocaine ban saw him serve a three-month suspension.
With Jake Trbojevic and Addin Fonua-Blake undergoing shoulder surgery in the off-season that is set to delay the starts of their seasons, Williams could find himself among the replacements for the pair.
The Sea Eagles are also waiting on the availability of hooker Manase Fainu for 2020, who has been stood down following criminal charges.
Fainu is facing three charges from an incident at a church dance in Sydney, with his case to hit the courts again on December 16.
Good signing
Reliable cheap as and used correctly still a handful, as shown in limited games at sharks.
Now we need to sign Danny Levi if fainu needs replacing and that’s our roster. Prob need another centre/winger maybe as depth
For a former test and premiership winning player it is a bit strange from the league hierarchy to allow a contract that small. Seems like somebody from Manly knows someone in high places.
He’s a dud.
Manly would get better value for their $100k putting another pie van on the hill at Brookvale.
Hahaha Barry! 🤣🤣🤣 👍
Reliable, Bob?
A handful of FG games over the past 3 years, in part due to injury, part due to form, and part due to off field incidents.
On the plus side I think he’s got his license back now, so he should be able to drive to training again.
That said, for $100k p.a he’s probably worth the punt.
Reliable for the time he’ll be on the paddock, which won’t be long and will be used correctly, for the price he’s definitely worth the risk, we have some young forwards coming through but he can still be very damaging and the young guys can learn a lot.
Well that’s what I’m hoping happens anyways
He doesn’t do himself any favours.
We signed him late in 2017 for 2018 when no one else would, a close to a last chance, and he got a DD weeks out from the start of the season.
Yes, surely he’s learned (again) but can you rely on him for the early rounds, when you need him, maybe?
Add to that he’s not the player he once was, and he’s not likely to be anywhere near it again.
But as per above, he’s probably worth the punt, because it’s only $100k.