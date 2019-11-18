Manly will bring Tony Williams back for 2020 according to NRL.com, with Williams signing a deal worth around $100,000 for next season.

The Sea Eagles have handed Williams another deal, despite originally being left off the club’s 2020 roster.

Williams has played just six NRL games across the past three years, and turns 31 this December.

Des Hasler is a well-known fan of the forward, with Williams helping the club lift the 2011 premiership in their first stint together.

Williams followed Hasler to the Bulldogs and the pair linked up again then, before moving to the Sharks and Eels before a cocaine ban saw him serve a three-month suspension.

With Jake Trbojevic and Addin Fonua-Blake undergoing shoulder surgery in the off-season that is set to delay the starts of their seasons, Williams could find himself among the replacements for the pair.

The Sea Eagles are also waiting on the availability of hooker Manase Fainu for 2020, who has been stood down following criminal charges.

Fainu is facing three charges from an incident at a church dance in Sydney, with his case to hit the courts again on December 16.