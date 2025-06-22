Round 16 action has delivered a handful of judiciary charges, with Penrith's Scott Sorensen headlining the list after being hit with two separate incidents in the Panthers' clash against the Warriors.

Sorensen faces a two-match suspension after being charged with Grade 2 Dangerous Contact on Dallin Watene-Zelezniak in the 36th minute.

He also copped a fine of $1,800 for a separate careless high tackle on Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad later in the same game. That second charge was marked as a second offence, increasing the financial penalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warriors fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad was charged with a Grade 1 careless high tackle on Thomas Jenkins in the 37th minute. As a first offence, he can avoid suspension with a $1,000 early plea or $1,500 if unsuccessfully contested.

Elsewhere, Knights winger James Schiller was charged with a Grade 1 careless high tackle on Souths' Oryn Keeley in the 47th minute. He is looking at a two-match ban regardless of a guilty plea or panel outcome.

Rabbitohs hooker Lachlan Hubner rounds out the list after being charged with Grade 1 Contrary Conduct in the 78th minute. It is his second offence, and he has been offered a fine of $1,800, or $2,500 if unsuccessful at the panel.