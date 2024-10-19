The Manly Sea Eagles have secured former Bulldogs forward Chris Patolo on a train-and-trial contract according to the Daily Telegraph, offering him a lifeline to extend his NRL career beyond the 27 top-grade games he has played.

This deal provides Patolo with an opportunity to prove his worth and strengthen the depth of the Sea Eagles' squad outside the top 30.

Patolo, who showed glimpses of potential during his time with the Bulldogs, is seen by Manly as a player with untapped upside. His signing is part of the Sea Eagles' strategy of bolstering their roster through train-and-trial contracts and minimum wage deals, an approach that paid dividends last year with the addition of Nathan Brown.

Manly has been active in building their roster for the upcoming season, not only bringing in Patolo but also signing Michael Chee Kam to their supplementary list.

The club sees both players as valuable additions who can provide much-needed depth and competition for spots in their forward pack.

The Sea Eagles are also pursuing ex-Warriors half Ronald Volkman, but they face a challenge in freeing up salary cap space to finalise the deal. If successful, Volkman's signing could further enhance Manly's play-making options as they aim to build a more competitive squad for the 2025 season.