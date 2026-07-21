The Brisbane Broncos have released a statement following Josiah Karapani's appearance at court this morning.

Karapani was issued a court date over a charge of 'Provisional licence holder driving over the zero limit but not over general limit (0.05)'.

It came about when the star winger came to a roadside vehicle stop in late June, where he returned a breath test of 0.037, and given Karapani was on his P plates, he must record a zero alcohol concentration.

The car was also uninsured and failed to display his P-plates while driving an unregistered vehicle.

"I'm very sorry for my actions," Karapani said to the media as he left court.

Karapani pled guilty to the charge and was handed a three-month licence disqualification and a $350 fine.

As per the AAP, Karapani's defence solicitor Abby Hawkins says he is extremely remorseful for his actions.

"He was at a friend's house; he had consumed alcohol the night prior. He has woken up, and he concedes he has miscalculated," she said.

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There was no conviction recorded for Karapani, but that doesn't mean the punishments stop there.

The club is yet to hand down a sanction for its talented finisher.

Given it is his second off-field incident this year, he may get the book thrown at him with a monster fine and suspension.

He was fined by Queensland Police for a public nuisance offence earlier this year in Brisbane's Fortitude Valley.

The Broncos say they are working with the NRL's Integrity Unit to hand Karapani a punishment.

The court hearing happened a matter of days after Karapani's match-winning try against the Penrith Panthers on Thursday.

Karapani was on the end of an elite cut-out ball by Reece Walsh, who slotted the match-winner from the sidelines to keep the Broncos' season alive.