Manly Sea Eagles playmaker Josh Schuster is aiming to become the next club captain after signing a three-year extension.

While the contract extension is yet to be confirmed by the club, Schuster signed a three-year extension worth $2.4 million on Tuesday, as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald.

The decision has not just allowed the Sea Eagles to lock in one of the most promising players but ends the speculation on his future after being linked to multiple clubs, including the Wests Tigers.

It also follows the signing of Luke Brooks from the Wests Tigers who is bound to take over the No.6 jersey from Schuster's hands. This means the 22-year-old is likely to be shifted into the back row, partnering up with Haumole Olakau'atu.

Discovered in his teenage years by the Immortal Bob Fulton, he admitted to the Herald that he would love to take over the captaincy from Daly Cherry-Evans after his retirement.

“One hundred per cent, I would love to captain the club in the near future, that's one of my main goals,” Schuster told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“[Cherry-Evans] has done everything in the game and it would be silly not to pick his brain and learn off him while he's here.

"I don't think he has too many years left, so to have him here now and play alongside him is very special.”

Schuster also discussed the arrival of Luke Brooks next season and spoke to coach Anthony Seibold about how his position would change.

“I'm not going to lie, it played a big part,” he said.