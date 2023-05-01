Canterbury Bulldogs veteran half Josh Reynolds has been charged for dissenting a refereeing decision during Sunday's win over the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Starting his first game of the year after playing a handful off the bench, Reynolds was seen in a fiery argument with referee Grant Atkins at halftime after he was penalised for elbowing Tyrell Sloan in the back of the head on the ground just a minute and a half earlier.

Upon receiving an explanation for the penalty, Reynolds labelled the decision "bulls**t", causing referee Atkins to call him away from the team huddle and hand both he and the captain a final warning which would apply for the remainder of the game.

"I beg your pardon. Come out here" Atkins said upon hearing Reynolds' response, walking Reynolds alongside captain Reed Mahoney away from the troop of players.

"Don't say a word," Atkins said before turning his attention to Mahoney and sending Reynolds, who tried to interject midway through the following sentence, away from the conversation.

"If this bloke speaks to me like this again, he goes. Take that ten minutes now to work it out. If he comes at me about anything, he goes."

Reynolds has been hit with a Grade 1 contrary conduct charge which will see him pay a fine of $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he heads to the judiciary and loses.

The five-eighth was also hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge for the elbow on Sloan, which will see him pay another $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses. It also means Reynolds will have at least two charges on his record for the next 12 months.

Elsewhere on Sunday, another four fines were dished out.

Jack Bird was charged for a dangerous throw against Tevita Pangai Junior during the early exchanges of the Dragons and Bulldogs game, and will pay $1000 with an early guilty plea or $1500 if he fights and loses.

From the day's earlier game, both New Zealand Warriors' centre Viliami Vailea and Sydney Roosters' half Luke Keary are up for fines of $1000 and $750 respectively (which increase to $1500 and $1000 if they fight and lose). Vailea was charged for a careless high tackle on Nat Butcher, while Keary was charged for dangerous contact on Marata Niukore.

Lindsay Collins, who now has three or more offences on his record, will pay a $3000 fine or risk two matches suspended if he heads to the judiciary for dangerous contact on Addin Fonua-Blake.

All of Reynolds, Bird, Vailea, Collins and Keary will need to make their decisions on taking the early guilty plea or heading to the judiciary by midday (AEST) on Tuesday, with any hearings to be heard at NRL HQ on Tuesday evening.