Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs skipper Josh Jackson has re-signed with the club for a further three years.

Last season Jackson was named as the Bulldogs Clubman of the Year and also claimed the Provan Summons Medal for Sportsmanship at the Dally M Awards.

“It really is fantastic news and a great early Christmas present for our members and fans that Josh has re-signed with the club. He is an incredibly popular figure here at Belmore and he represents everything that is great about our club in the way that he carries himself on and off the field,” said Bulldogs Chief Executive Andrew Hill on the club website.

“He is a quality player who leads from the front every week but just as importantly he is an outstanding person who contributes a great deal in the community and is loved by all of our supporters.

“I know how much this club means to Josh and the pride he has in putting on the jersey every week so it is great that he has committed to what we are building here now and for the future.”