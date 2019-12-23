Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs skipper Josh Jackson has re-signed with the club for a further three years.
Last season Jackson was named as the Bulldogs Clubman of the Year and also claimed the Provan Summons Medal for Sportsmanship at the Dally M Awards.
“It really is fantastic news and a great early Christmas present for our members and fans that Josh has re-signed with the club. He is an incredibly popular figure here at Belmore and he represents everything that is great about our club in the way that he carries himself on and off the field,” said Bulldogs Chief Executive Andrew Hill on the club website.
“He is a quality player who leads from the front every week but just as importantly he is an outstanding person who contributes a great deal in the community and is loved by all of our supporters.
“I know how much this club means to Josh and the pride he has in putting on the jersey every week so it is great that he has committed to what we are building here now and for the future.”
Russ Crowe should have been throwing big money to enticedJosh Jackson.
He is a machine.
Quality forwards that were free agents are quickly drying up.
My Rabbitohs will have big problems next season in the forwards.
I’m hoping they have a cunning plan that we’re not privy to
Doubt there were many clubs rushing for his signature.
Agree kev, great player that is getting on in years, Souths don’t need a player like him at present , Arrow and Murray will be just fine, we need another prop to be honest, although i’m expecting big things from Amone next season
I thought the same about his age, but he’s only 28 (29 in January).
Good on him for sticking with the club given they will likely be “rebuilding” years, and I’m not having a dig at the Dogs here, but I don’t see a quick turnaround.
Talented hard head who is a huge asset to the Dogs. Bulldogs in the second half of last season really developed some mongrel in their defence and troubled every team they played. Jackson leads by example and is an inspirational player from the old school of hard knocks. Love to have him in your side. Every club needs a toughie.
What is wrong with me I keep finding myself agreeing with a lot of what Mark my words says. But seriously I agree with everything you’ve said about Jackson while he won’t provide the flashy brilliance to win you the GF he is the foundation of any team he plays with. And kudos for him for sticking with the doggies with the ongoing Latrell circus being squeezed for every drop by the media it’s great to see some old fashioned loyalty .
Nothing wrong with you brissybunny. You might just be a rooster in rabbit clothing.