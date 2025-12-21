The Perth Bears have reportedly entered the race for the signature of Canterbury Bulldogs forward Josh Curran.

Curran has fallen down the pecking order at the blue and white, and all signs point to him leaving the club at the end of the 2026 NRL season when his current deal expires.

At 26 years of age, Curran has been looking to get back to the form he held at the New Zealand Warriors which once saw him in the State of Origin selection conversation, even if as a bolter.

Able to play in the middle or on the edge and in what should be the prime of his career, a move away from Belmore could see plenty of clubs interested, and it's no surprise that, per a News Corp report, the Perth Bears are one such club.

The Bears, who have so far signed six players to their inaugural Top 30, still need to add plenty of talent, with only Toby Sexton, Liam Henry and Harry Newman likely to be among their first group of starting players from the six signings to date.

Curran would walk into most NRL sides, and certainly would do so in Perth, with the forward adding versatility and experience to a side that will need both in their inaugural season under the coaching of Mal Meninga.

The Bears have so far not broken the bank for a marquee signing, and while Curran wouldn't be that, he would be another strong option at a decent price.

It's unclear how advanced the negotiations are, but suggestions are he could be signed by Christmas alongside Parramatta Eels back Sean Russell, while the likes of Nick Meaney and Tyran Wishart are also well into negotiations with the NRL's newest club.