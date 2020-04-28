Melbourne’s Josh Addo-Carr was warned twice in 11 days for violating strict social distancing restrictions before he was caught a third time on the weekend’s controversial camping trip, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Addo-Carr, South Sydney’s Latrell Mitchell and Newcastle’s Tyronne Roberts-Davis were caught on a hunting and camping trip at Mitchell’s property at Caffrey’s Flat, near Taree in photos and videos with nine other relatives and friends.

They also travelled nearly 200 km from Caffreys Flat to a remote beach to go trail bike riding.

Police spoke to the three men on Monday and issued $1000 fines for breaking regulations

The NRL handed Addo-Carr and Mitchell $50,0000 fines, with 60 per cent suspended for the rest of the season, and one-match suspensions.

Roberts-Davis was hit with a $10,000 fine by the league, with 60 per cent suspended for the rest of the season.

This was not the first time Addo-Carr has been spoken to by police due to lockdown laws. He was issued formal warning on April 3 and April 14, both in Glebe, after being found sitting in a car for no good reason and a third warning on April 16 for driving an unregistered car at Forest Lodge.

Detectives are also investigating Addo-Carr for allegedly firing a shotgun owned by Mitchell despite not holding a firearms license, a charge that carries a maximum of five years imprisonment.

Mitchell could also face fines or a maximum of two years imprisonment for failing to take precautions to ensure firearms registered in his name did not come into possession of those unauthorized to use them.