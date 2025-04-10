Former Sydney Roosters star and New Zealand international Joseph Manu is reportedly reconsidering his future in the 15-man code and could potentially return to the NRL as soon as this season.

A mainstay of the Sydney Roosters and New Zealand Kiwis line-up over the past nine seasons, the two-time premiership winner decided to exit the 13-man code after 181 appearances and 17 international Tests.

Linking up with Toyota Verblitz in the Japanese rugby union competition after his move away from the NRL, the 2023 Golden Boot winner recently agreed to a contract with French rugby union club Racing 92.

After signing a one-year deal with Racing 92 (including a one-year option), reports have emerged that he is weighing up his future due to family reasons and is considering requesting a release from the French team, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

While his preference to return to Sydney or head to New Zealand is unclear at this stage, he is set to attract the interest of at least the Sydney Roosters, New Zealand Warriors, and various Super Rugby clubs, which could potentially allow him to be selected for the New Zealand All Blacks.

“The Warriors have had no discussions in respect to Joey Manu's future, but of course if Joey Manu was to become available we would definitely sit down with his management,” Warriors CEO Cameron George told the publication.

“To this date, we've had none whatsoever.”

