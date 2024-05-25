The Gold Coast Titans will have to deal with an unexpected injury setback just before their local derby against the Brisbane Broncos.

In-form winger turned centre Jojo Fifita has been ruled out, just 24 hours before kick-off due to a minor pectoral injury.

Despite the late change, Titans fans can rest easy knowing that Fifita's injury is not severe, and he is expected to return after the bye in the next round.

Jacob Alick-Wienke will step into the centre position alongside Brian Kelly.

The much-anticipated Indigenous Round clash against the Broncos promises to be another thrilling encounter in the storied rivalry between the two Queensland clubs.

Kieran Foran remains another notable absence from Des Hasler's 19-man squad. The experienced playmaker is still recovering from a minor hamstring injury sustained during the victory against the Cowboys two weeks ago.