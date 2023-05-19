Veteran Warrior Shaun Johnson has officially rejected the offer to become a Tiger in 2024, turning his back on a chance to extend his first-grade career in Sydney's West.

The Kiwi playmaker's rejection comes as Wests ready themselves to offer embattled half Luke Brooks a new deal in the coming weeks.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, in spite of meeting with Tigers powerbrokers, including incoming head coach and fellow Kiwis representative Benji Marshall, Johnson opted to turn down the Tigers' two-year deal, worth $1.3 million for the term.

Upping and leaving New Zealand again is said to have been a sticking point for Johnson who donned Cronulla's black, white and blue between 2019 and 2021.

Johnson is yet to make a call on his Warriors future, however, should the club servant opt to stay on, the Mount Smart side appears likely to table their own one-year deal.

Previous reports on Friday claim that Tigers head coach and Brooks backer Tim Sheens has already met with the halfback's agent, paving the way for Brooks to continue on in Tiger Town.

Brooks remains contracted until the cessation of the 2023 season and is expected to earn within the vicinity of $1.1 million for his year's work.

Win, lose or draw, this weekend will be cause for celebration for Brooks, with the long-term half set to run out for his 200th first-grade game against the Cowboys at Leichhardt on Sunday.

Johnson and the Warriors will enjoy the bye this weekend after knocking off the Bulldogs last Friday.