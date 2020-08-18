Shaun Johnson is set to provide a written statement and character reference in an attempt to clear Kevin Proctor’s name for allegedly biting the Sharks player, per the Sydney Morning Herald.

Proctor was sent straight to the NRL Judiciary following an incident that saw the Gold Coast captain be the first player sent off for biting.

Proctor and Johnson are former teammates with New Zealand, with the Sharks No.7 believed to have been in talks with Gold Coast in hope of being able to prevent any suspension being handed to Proctor.

If found guilty, Proctor will face a lengthy ban and potentially have his season rubbed out, but Johnson is hoping to stand in and defend his friend by recounting the events that occurred in the Sharks’ 30-18 win over the Titans.

Johnson is set to provide a written statement and will make himself available for NRL counsel member Peter McGrath.

The Titans have hired sports lawyer Tim Fuller for the case, a well-known Queensland solicitor who previously represented James Segeyaro after the Brisbane hooker provisionally tested positive to an illegal substance.

Proctor official submitted a not guilty plea on Monday, hoping to have an eight-game suspension removed from his name.