Cronulla’s Shaun Johnson will not give evidence against Gold Coast forward Kevin Proctor after he was sent off for biting his opponent.

Proctor became the first player in premiership history to be sent off for biting when bunker officials deemed video evidence damning.

It will now be up to the NRL match review committee to decide whether to suspend the 31-year-old.

Johnson told Fox Sports at full-time that he didn’t want any further action taken against Proctor.

“Nothing happened, let’s just leave it at that,” Johnson said.

“We were both heated in the middle of the game and I was a bit high on him and whatever happened, happened but we’re still mates.

“It’s his 250th [NRL appearance] and I don’t want this to dampen this at all. He’s been a great player for so long at Melbourne and now Gold Coast, and he’s led with his actions his whole career.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate and I guess this doesn’t do Kevvie justice to talk about this. He’s a great player and I’ve loved playing with him at Kiwi level and I’ve got nothing but respect for him.

Asked if he would be prepared to testify at the judiciary hearing, Johnson said: “No, not at all. I don’t see the value of taking it any further than what’s happened here today. I love him as a player and person and I’ve got nothing more to say about it”.