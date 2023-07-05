New Zealand Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson may miss Saturday's tough clash against the Parramatta Eels because he and his wife Kayla are awaiting the birth of their second child.

While the club confirmed to Zero Tackle that Johnson will play on the weekend against the Parramatta Eels, coach Andrew Webster states the club has no expectations as to whether the halfback will aboard the plane to Sydney.

"It's down to mother nature," said Webster after Wednesday's training at Mt Smart.

"That's all it is.

"He's keen to play if it works out. If it doesn't work out, then he won't. Nobody is going to begrudge someone the birth of their child, so we're fully supportive on that one.

"We know what we're going to do if he doesn't come, so I'm just going to give him every chance. We'll work it out on Friday."

Johnson has been one of the primary forces behind the Warriors' great run as of late (apart from last week's game against the Rabbitohs) and is set to play his 200th NRL game for the Warriors this weekend.

If he misses this week's game, it is likely that Ronald Volkman or Dylan Walker will join Luke Metcalf in the halves.

However, Walker revealed on Wednesday that he is yet to train in the halves and will be set to take his utility role on the interchange bench.