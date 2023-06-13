After a couple of quiet weeks brought on by byes and State of Origin, Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas has returned to the park and extended his lead in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race.
A perfect 20 for the Broncos' enforcer has left Haas with a 56-vote lead at the end of Round 15, and with time fast running out for competitors to close the gap, it could be the round that pushes Haas to an unassailable position if he stays fit until the end of the season.
The Broncos continue to hold the top two spots on the leaderboard, with Reece Walsh polling 14 votes for the second week in a row, which now has him sitting 56 votes behind the pace being set by Haas.
Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker and Nicho Hynes all failed to poll, with Shaun Johnson now moving to outright third on the back of his perfect 20, just ten votes behind Walsh, while Dylan Edwards, Addin Fonua-Blake, Cameron Munster and Campbell Graham have all improved their own standing in the top ten with strong efforts.
Outside of Haas and Johnson, Ben Hunt, Scott Sorensen and Clint Gutherson, all managed a perfect 20, while Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, AJ Brimson, Reuben Garrick, Tom Trbojevic, Cameron Munster and Harry Grant all brought home big totals.
Here are all the votes from Round 15.
Gold Coast Titans vs Wests Tigers
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|AJ Brimson
|AJ Brimson
|AJ Brimson
|4
|Phillip Sami
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|3
|AJ Brimson
|Phillip Sami
|Phillip Sami
|Phillip Sami
|2
|Jahream Bula
|Jahream Bula
|Jahream Bula
|Jahream Bula
|1
|David Klemmer
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|Moeaki Fotuaika
Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Shaun Johnson
|Shaun Johnson
|Shaun Johnson
|Shaun Johnson
|4
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|3
|Luke Metcalf
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|2
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Joseph Tapine
|Tohu Harris
|Luke Metcalf
|1
|Tohu Harris
|Tohu Harris
|Luke Metcalf
|Tohu Harris
Manly Sea Eagles vs The Dolphins
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Reuben Garrick
|Tom Trbojevic
|Reuben Garrick
|Reuben Garrick
|4
|Tom Trbojevic
|Reuben Garrick
|Tom Trbojevic
|Tom Trbojevic
|3
|Taniela Paseka
|Taniela Paseka
|Taniela Paseka
|Taniela Paseka
|2
|Tolutau Koula
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Lachlan Croker
|Lachlan Croker
|1
|Lachlan Croker
|Tolutau Koula
|Tolutau Koula
|Tolutau Koula
St George Illawarra Dragons vs South Sydney Rabbitohs
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Ben Hunt
|Ben Hunt
|Ben Hunt
|Ben Hunt
|4
|Campbell Graham
|Michael Molo
|Campbell Graham
|Michael Molo
|3
|Michael Molo
|Campbell Graham
|Michael Molo
|Campbell Graham
|2
|Tyrell Sloan
|Tyrell Sloan
|Tyrell Sloan
|Tyrell Sloan
|1
|Damien Cook
|Damien Cook
|Damien Cook
|Damien Cook
Brisbane Broncos vs Newcastle Knights
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|4
|Reece Walsh
|Kalyn Ponga
|Reece Walsh
|Kalyn Ponga
|3
|Kalyn Ponga
|Reece Walsh
|Kalyn Ponga
|Reece Walsh
|2
|Dominic Young
|Patrick Carrigan
|Dominic Young
|Patrick Carrigan
|1
|Patrick Carrigan
|Daniel Saifiti
|Patrick Carrigan
|Dominic Young
Sydney Roosters vs Penrith Panthers
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Scott Sorensen
|Scott Sorensen
|Scott Sorensen
|Scott Sorensen
|4
|Isaah Yeo
|Stephen Crichton
|Stephen Crichton
|Stephen Crichton
|3
|Stephen Crichton
|Brian To'o
|Isaah Yeo
|Isaah Yeo
|2
|Dylan Edwards
|Isaah Yeo
|Brian To'o
|Brian To'o
|1
|Liam Martin
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
Melbourne Storm vs Cronulla Sharks
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Cameron Munster
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|4
|Harry Grant
|Cameron Munster
|Cameron Munster
|Jahrome Hughes
|3
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|Cameron Munster
|2
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|Jahrome Hughes
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|1
|Tui Kamikamica
|Nick Meaney
|Nick Meaney
|Tui Kamikamica
Canterbury Bulldogs vs Parramatta Eels
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|4
|Mitchell Moses
|Mitchell Moses
|Mitchell Moses
|Mitchell Moses
|3
|Bryce Cartwright
|Bailey Simonsson
|Bailey Simonsson
|Bailey Simonsson
|2
|Bailey Simonsson
|Daejarn Asi
|Jacob Preston
|Karl Oloapu
|1
|Karl Oloapu
|Karl Oloapu
|Daejarn Asi
|Daejarn Asi
Top Ten
|1
|Payne
Haas
|20
|185
|2
|Reece
Walsh
|14
|129
|3
|Shaun
Johnson
|20
|119
|4
|Latrell
Mitchell
|0
|112
|5
|Addin
Fonua-Blake
|14
|111
|6
|Cameron
Munster
|16
|110
|7
|Cody
Walker
|0
|103
|7
|Dylan
Edwards
|5
|103
|9
|Nicho
Hynes
|0
|102
|10
|Campbell
Graham
|14
|99