After a couple of quiet weeks brought on by byes and State of Origin, Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas has returned to the park and extended his lead in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race.

A perfect 20 for the Broncos' enforcer has left Haas with a 56-vote lead at the end of Round 15, and with time fast running out for competitors to close the gap, it could be the round that pushes Haas to an unassailable position if he stays fit until the end of the season.

The Broncos continue to hold the top two spots on the leaderboard, with Reece Walsh polling 14 votes for the second week in a row, which now has him sitting 56 votes behind the pace being set by Haas.

Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker and Nicho Hynes all failed to poll, with Shaun Johnson now moving to outright third on the back of his perfect 20, just ten votes behind Walsh, while Dylan Edwards, Addin Fonua-Blake, Cameron Munster and Campbell Graham have all improved their own standing in the top ten with strong efforts.

Outside of Haas and Johnson, Ben Hunt, Scott Sorensen and Clint Gutherson, all managed a perfect 20, while Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, AJ Brimson, Reuben Garrick, Tom Trbojevic, Cameron Munster and Harry Grant all brought home big totals.

Here are all the votes from Round 15.

Gold Coast Titans vs Wests Tigers

Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors

Manly Sea Eagles vs The Dolphins

St George Illawarra Dragons vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Brisbane Broncos vs Newcastle Knights

Sydney Roosters vs Penrith Panthers

Melbourne Storm vs Cronulla Sharks

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Parramatta Eels

Top Ten

Click here to view full leaderboard