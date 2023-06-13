NRL Rd 10 - Warriors v Panthers
After a couple of quiet weeks brought on by byes and State of Origin, Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas has returned to the park and extended his lead in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race.

A perfect 20 for the Broncos' enforcer has left Haas with a 56-vote lead at the end of Round 15, and with time fast running out for competitors to close the gap, it could be the round that pushes Haas to an unassailable position if he stays fit until the end of the season.

The Broncos continue to hold the top two spots on the leaderboard, with Reece Walsh polling 14 votes for the second week in a row, which now has him sitting 56 votes behind the pace being set by Haas.

Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker and Nicho Hynes all failed to poll, with Shaun Johnson now moving to outright third on the back of his perfect 20, just ten votes behind Walsh, while Dylan Edwards, Addin Fonua-Blake, Cameron Munster and Campbell Graham have all improved their own standing in the top ten with strong efforts.

Outside of Haas and Johnson, Ben Hunt, Scott Sorensen and Clint Gutherson, all managed a perfect 20, while Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, AJ Brimson, Reuben Garrick, Tom Trbojevic, Cameron Munster and Harry Grant all brought home big totals.

Here are all the votes from Round 15.

Gold Coast Titans vs Wests Tigers

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth
5 Tino Fa'asuamaleaui AJ Brimson AJ Brimson AJ Brimson
4 Phillip Sami Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
3 AJ Brimson Phillip Sami Phillip Sami Phillip Sami
2 Jahream Bula Jahream Bula Jahream Bula Jahream Bula
1 David Klemmer Moeaki Fotuaika Moeaki Fotuaika Moeaki Fotuaika

Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth
5 Shaun Johnson Shaun Johnson Shaun Johnson Shaun Johnson
4 Addin Fonua-Blake Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Addin Fonua-Blake
3 Luke Metcalf Addin Fonua-Blake Addin Fonua-Blake Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Joseph Tapine Tohu Harris Luke Metcalf
1 Tohu Harris Tohu Harris Luke Metcalf Tohu Harris

Manly Sea Eagles vs The Dolphins

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth
5 Reuben Garrick Tom Trbojevic Reuben Garrick Reuben Garrick
4 Tom Trbojevic Reuben Garrick Tom Trbojevic Tom Trbojevic
3 Taniela Paseka Taniela Paseka Taniela Paseka Taniela Paseka
2 Tolutau Koula Haumole Olakau'atu Lachlan Croker Lachlan Croker
1 Lachlan Croker Tolutau Koula Tolutau Koula Tolutau Koula

St George Illawarra Dragons vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth
5 Ben Hunt Ben Hunt Ben Hunt Ben Hunt
4 Campbell Graham Michael Molo Campbell Graham Michael Molo
3 Michael Molo Campbell Graham Michael Molo Campbell Graham
2 Tyrell Sloan Tyrell Sloan Tyrell Sloan Tyrell Sloan
1 Damien Cook Damien Cook Damien Cook Damien Cook

Brisbane Broncos vs Newcastle Knights

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth
5 Payne Haas Payne Haas Payne Haas Payne Haas
4 Reece Walsh Kalyn Ponga Reece Walsh Kalyn Ponga
3 Kalyn Ponga Reece Walsh Kalyn Ponga Reece Walsh
2 Dominic Young Patrick Carrigan Dominic Young Patrick Carrigan
1 Patrick Carrigan Daniel Saifiti Patrick Carrigan Dominic Young

Sydney Roosters vs Penrith Panthers

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth
5 Scott Sorensen Scott Sorensen Scott Sorensen Scott Sorensen
4 Isaah Yeo Stephen Crichton Stephen Crichton Stephen Crichton
3 Stephen Crichton Brian To'o Isaah Yeo Isaah Yeo
2 Dylan Edwards Isaah Yeo Brian To'o Brian To'o
1 Liam Martin Dylan Edwards Dylan Edwards Dylan Edwards

Melbourne Storm vs Cronulla Sharks

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth
5 Cameron Munster Harry Grant Harry Grant Harry Grant
4 Harry Grant Cameron Munster Cameron Munster Jahrome Hughes
3 Jahrome Hughes Jahrome Hughes Nelson Asofa-Solomona Cameron Munster
2 Nelson Asofa-Solomona Nelson Asofa-Solomona Jahrome Hughes Nelson Asofa-Solomona
1 Tui Kamikamica Nick Meaney Nick Meaney Tui Kamikamica

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Parramatta Eels

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth
5 Clinton Gutherson Clinton Gutherson Clinton Gutherson Clinton Gutherson
4 Mitchell Moses Mitchell Moses Mitchell Moses Mitchell Moses
3 Bryce Cartwright Bailey Simonsson Bailey Simonsson Bailey Simonsson
2 Bailey Simonsson Daejarn Asi Jacob Preston Karl Oloapu
1 Karl Oloapu Karl Oloapu Daejarn Asi Daejarn Asi

Top Ten

Click here to view full leaderboard