After struggling to lift his side amid a disappointing 0-3 start to the season, Parramatta Eels fans have placed much of the blame on the shoulders of Dylan Brown.

Since signing a monster deal with the Newcastle Knights that would keep him in the Hunter for a decade, the young half has been unable to justify his $13 million price tag in the absence of Eels leader Mitchell Moses.

While many fans and critics, including Eels legend Nathan Hindmarsh, have called for Jason Ryles to swing the axe on Brown, premiership-winning half and NRL figure Matty Johns has suggested another route for the 24-year-old.

“How I would unlock it … If I'm (coach) Jason Ryles, I'm thinking about moving him into 13. Just to then tie him to how he should play," he said on Matty and Cronk.

“I just think at the moment with all the expectation and pressure, I think playing in the halves is weighing heavily on him. It would be, ‘Dylan, you're playing 13, just go out there and run the football.'"

Johns admitted that signing such a big contract "comes with a degree of pressure," and believes the key to rediscovering Brown's mojo is to simplify his game.

“My advice to Dylan would be this: just play Dylan Brown football. Get back to being a runner of the football."

He also touched on Brown's tendency to play how fans expect him to play in Newcastle, but insists that isn't what the Eels need right now to pull themselves out of this winless slump.

"Don't start to try to play the football that you think Newcastle need from you 12 months down the track… just go out and play to your strengths.

“Dylan has to consider this: the Knights signed Dylan Brown. Just play Dylan Brown football. Next year, whatever happens, whatever they need or work you into, that's up to the Knights."

His co-host, Cooper Cronk, agreed with the sentiment of simplifying Brown's game, insisting it is the best move for the Eels.

“He needs his best players playing their best football. This is team that's under immense pressure, and he can put it together."

It is unclear whether a positional change is in the cards for head coach Jason Ryles, with his club already lacking experienced halves as it is.

With Mitchell Moses out, the club would need to rely on Dean Hawkins and Ronald Volkman as their main men steering the ship. While it would take some pressure off Brown, it could lead to even bigger struggles for the young halves seeking to find their footing in first grade.