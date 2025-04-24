Matty Johns is the latest to make his prediction on the Lachlan Galvin saga, vowing the 19-year-old gun will not be a member of the Wests Tigers in 2026.

Galvin is contracted to the Tigers until the end of next year, but Johns believes the young superstar is simply biding his time until he can weasel his way to a rival club.

“I don't think he will be there next year,” Johns said on SEN's 1170 The Run Home.

“There's no doubt there is manoeuvring for a release."

While Johns was nearly certain that Benji Marshall's squad would be running out with a new five-eighth by next year, he said he still believes there is a place for Galvin at the Tigers this year.

“I think he will play out the rest of the season, and I'll be disappointed if he didn't.”

His prediction comes as accusations of bullying and concern for Galvin's mental wellbeing were sparked by his agent, prompting him to send a legal letter to the club outlining claims of an unsafe workplace.

Johns acknowledged the thick tension clouding the Tigers' locker room, but insists it's in everyone's best interest to let it go.

“In the dressing-room blokes can be off each other and there's one thing that can solve all that and that's a good win,” he said.

“If they go out this weekend, play well, and get the win, they will walk into the sheds and bury the hatchet."

Galvin will return to the first grade squad this week in their clash against the Cronulla Sharks on Sunday, after being dropped to NSW Cup last week.