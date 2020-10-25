Andrew Johns has named his greatest ever New South Wales State of Origin side as the competition embarks on its 40-year anniversary, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Chanel Nine league experts will announce their NSW side prior to game two of the series, with the Maroons side set to be unveiled before Nine’s broadcast of the final game of the series on November 18.

Johns did not select himself and named Roosters fullback James Tedesco as the only current player to make his side.

Brad Fittler, Paul Gallen, Phil Gould, Peter Sterling, Darren Lockyer, Wally Lewis, Billy Slater, Johnathan Thurston and Paul Vautin join Johns on the panel of selecting the greatest ever Origin sides.

Andrew Johns’ greatest ever NSW side:

Fullback

James Tedesco: “Him and Anthony Minichiello were neck and neck. It was hard to split them. Tim Brasher was close too. But I went with Tedesco,” Johns said, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Wingers

Jarryd Hayne: “He played in an era when Queensland were so dominant, and he was still the best player on the field in both teams. Some of the things he did in those series was just unbelievable, and when they won the series it was on the back of him.” Eric Grothe snr: “He was so damaging. In an era when they didn’t do much scientific weights, he would have been incredible.” Centres Brad Fittler: “I wanted to pick Freddy at five-eighth but I went with combinations with Ricky and Laurie. Freddy is the ultimate competitor. You could play him anywhere on the field and he was always one of the best players.” Mark Gasnier: “He added the X-factor. He had the footwork and speed. He was so dangerous when he was on.”