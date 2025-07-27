ARLC chairman Peter V'landys' shock revelation that he will be reviewing a change in Origin eligibility rules sent the NRL world into a frenzy.\r\n\r\nThe change in rules would allow stars who have represented England and New Zealand internationally to still have the opportunity to play State of Origin.\r\n\r\nIt would grant stars like Addin Fonua-Blake and Victor Radley the chance to represent their state, a rule that many seem to be onboard with, except Andrew Johns.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSpeaking on Wide World of Sports' Immortal Behaviour, Johns expressed his trepidation with allowing international players to don their state's logo.\r\n\r\n"I don't know why, it just doesn't sit with me that you can play for England and play for New South Wales or Queensland," Johns conceded.\r\n\r\n"I don't know why. I don't know whether it goes back to tradition, hundreds of years that England players can't play Origin. Kiwis can't play."\r\n\r\nWhile Johns was adamant that English and Kiwi players should not participate in Australia's largest sporting event, he admitted that his concerns stop with them.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_42226" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, NSW - JUNE 15: Andrew Johns of the Blues is congratulated by his brother, commentator, Matthew Johns after winning match two of the ARL State of Origin series between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at Telstra Stadium June 15, 2005 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\n"I don't know why it doesn't sit well with me, but it's different for me with Pasifika nations," he added. \r\n\r\n"I just feel England and the Kiwis is different to Samoa and Tonga and Fiji... That's something we have to look at."\r\n\r\nJohns' concerns are ones shared with many rugby league fans, who believe it could sour the tradition of Origin if the league were to allow international players to join.\r\n\r\nWhile no rule switch has been officially set, V'landys' willingness to explore the idea is sure to spark some level of change in the future.