Matty Johns has revealed on Sunday Night with Matty Johns that he is open to the idea of branching out into the world of coaching.

It comes as the rumours around both Johns and his brother Andrew “Joey” Johns are looking into the possibility of coaching the international side of Samoa.

Johns believes that Samoa are currently underwhelming as an international side, and have the potential to rise in similar fashion as Tonga have done under the right tutelage and coaching team.

After briefly mentioning it on the show in the previous week, it was brought up once again during the “Fan Fest” segment where fans of the show ask questions of members of the couch. When asked if he and Andrew were serious about coaching Samoa, Matty was open about his thoughts.

“They’ve got a head coach at the moment there. But I spoke to Joey (Andrew) again about it today, and yeah (we are serious), definitely,” Johns said.

“We’ve got full-time jobs so I don’t know how it would work out.”

He also shared that discussions with his brother Joey had also included ex-Rugby League champion Sonny Bill Williams, to set up a potential three-headed coaching team.

“Joey has been talking to Sonny Bill Williams as well,” he said.

“It would be a bit of three-way coaching. I don’t know how it would work. We would do it for nothing. Quite seriously, and Joey is the same, you wouldn’t take a cent. Sonny wouldn’t.”

Although Samoa are currently coached by Matt Parish, he has been under pressure to keep his job after rumours circulated he lost the faith of the playing group.

There is firm belief that Samoa can emulate what Tonga has been able to do, rising from push-overs to genuine rivals after their historic win over the Kangaroos in 2019.

“In my opinion Samoa should be emulating what Tonga are doing. There should be a goal that within a couple of years Samoa should be beating Australia, like Tonga have been doing,” Johns continued.

The Tongan national team rose from being a second-tier side to a force to be reckoned with, after a hugely successful 2017 World Cup campaign and victories against Australia and England since.

A lot of work went on behind the scenes to build the new generation of Tongan Rugby league, but has launched the country into a strong position for the future.

Tonga have taken the leap and have left fellow Pacific Island nation Samoa behind. But with the belief and interest from the likes of the Johns brothers and SBW, it could perhaps lead them to their own Tongan like ascent. It is the potential within the Samoan side that has the trio seriously interested.

“If something happens then Joey and I are available.”