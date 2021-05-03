The South Sydney Rabbitohs have been hindered by a string of setbacks following their Round 8 win over Canberra last Thursday.

Skipper Adam Reynolds (thumb), lock Cameron Murray (syndesmosis), centre Campbell Graham (hand) and winger Jaxson Paulo (hand/wrist) are all set for significant spells on the sidelines.

Reynolds will undergo surgery on a busted thumb, with a review into the injury set to reveal the expected time frame for his absence, but is expected to miss close to a month of action.

An ankle injury to Murray is set to sideline the New South Wales star for close to four weeks, while Graham is facing a similar duration in the casualty ward with his own setback after undergoing surgery late last week.

Paulo suffered a fractured scaphoid and is scheduled for surgery this week, which will keep him on the sidelines for close to eight weeks.

Gold Coast have also been hit with an injury blow of their own, with in-form winger Corey Thompson set to spend close to two months on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury against the Broncos.

Corey Thompson was the most concerning syndesmosis injury by mechanism from the weekend, and scans have revealed a multi-ligament injury that will require surgery. Club expects an approx 8 week recovery, with most NRL players in recent years returning in 6-8 weeks — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) May 3, 2021

Thompson suffered the suspected syndesmosis injury in the first half of the Titans’ defeat in the Queensland derby, with the club’s high performance manager Klint Hoare revealing the extent of the damage.

“Unfortunately Corey Thompson has suffered a syndesmosis to his left ankle with an MRI confirming a multiple ligament injury.