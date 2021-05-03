Canberra Raiders 20 vs South Sydney Rabbitohs 34
The Rabbitohs’ hot form rolls on, with veteran Benji Marshall once again at his best against the struggling Raiders.
Keaon Koloamatangi had one of his best outings in the cardinal and myrtle, while Cody Walker and Liam Knight were also prolific.
Matt Clements: 5. B Marshall, 4. C Walker, 3. K Koloamatangi, 2. J Su’A, 1. C Aekins
Will Evans: 5. K Koloamatangi, 4. B Marshall, 3. C Walker, 2. L Knight, 1. C Aekins
Dan Nicholls: 5. B Marshall, 4. K Koloamatangi, 3. C Walker, 2. C Aekins, 1. L Knight
Jack Blyth: 5. K Koloamatangi, 4. B Marshall, 3. J Su’A, 2. C Walker, 1. C Aekins
Melbourne Storm 40 vs Cronulla Sharks 14
The Storm are firing on all cylinders since dropping two games early into their campaign, with Harry Grant’s move into the starting lineup looking effortless on Friday.
Hooker
Tackles Made
LB Assists
Try Assists
The Queensland gun and second-string fullback Nicho Hynes ran rings around the Sharks, while Christian Welch and Reimis Smith also had a strong input in the victory.
Matt Clements: 5. H Grant, 4. N Hynes, 3. R Smith, 2. C Welch, 1. J Hughes
Will Evans: 5. N Hynes, 4. C Welch, 3. J Hughes, 2. R Smith, 1. H Grant
Dan Nicholls: 5. H Grant, 4. N Hynes, 3. R Smith, 2. C Welch, 1. J Hughes
Jack Blyth: 5. H Grant, 4. J Hughes, 3. N Hynes, 2. C Welch, 1. R Smith
Brisbane Broncos 36 vs Gold Coast Titans 28
The greatest comeback in the Broncos history came against their state rivals in what was an emphatic outing for Kevin Walters’ side.
Jamayne Isaako was an attacking threat from the back, while Tyson Gamble was just as influential in the halves, aiding his side to a memorable win.
Matt Clements: 5. J Isaako, 4. P Haas, 3. A Brimson, 2. T Gamble, 1. T Pangai
Will Evans: 5. J Isaako, 4. P Haas, 3. A Brimson, 2. T Pangai, 1. T Gamble
Dan Nicholls: 5. J Isaako, 4. T Pangai, 3. P Haas, 2. T Gamble. 1. A Brimson
Jack Blyth: 5. J Isaako, 4. P Haas, 3. A Brimson, 2. T Pangai, 1. T Gamble
Penrith Panthers 28 vs Manly Sea Eagles 16
The Panthers remain undefeated this season, and it was co-captain Nathan Cleary leading by example this weekend.
The Sea Eagles showed some fight back, but the boys from the mountains were too tough at home.
Halfback
Try Assists
Kick Metres
LB Assists
Matt Clements: 5. N Cleary, 4. D Edwards, 3. B To’o, 2. M Taupau, 1. L Martin
Will Evans: 5. N Cleary, 4. L Martin, 3. B To’o, 2. J Fisher-Harris, 1. M Taupau
Dan Nicholls: 5. N Cleary, 4. B To’o, 3. L Martin, 2. D Edwards, 1. M Taupau
Jack Blyth: 5. N Cleary, 4. L Martin, 3. M Taupau, 2. D Edwards, 1. B To’o
Canterbury Bulldogs 10 vs Parramatta Eels 32
Clint Gutherson’s sensational season to date continued in Saturday’s 22-point win over Canterbury, with the NSW star going past the stripe on two occasions.
Isaiah Papali’i continues to stake his claim as the recruit of the year, while usual suspects Mitch Moses and Maika Sivo were also dominant.
Matt Clements: 5. C Gutherson, 4. I Papali’i, 3. M Sivo, 2. B Cartwright, 1. M Moses
Will Evans: 5. C Gutherson, 4. I Papali’i, 3. R Campbell-Gillard, 2. M Sivo, 1. M Moses
Dan Nicholls: 5. C Gutherson, 4. I Papali’i, 3. M Moses, 2. B Cartwright, 1. M Sivo
Jack Blyth: 5. C Gutherson, 4. M Moses, 3. I Papali’i, 2. M Sivo, 1. R Campbell-Gillard
Newcastle Knights 4 vs Sydney Roosters 38
Sam Walker’s stellar debut season saw another BOG performance, this time at the hands of the Knights.
The Chooks playmaker was the focal point of Trent Robinson’s attack, which saw Josh Morris notch a hat-trick.
Centre
Tries
Line Breaks
All Run Metres
Matt Clements: 5. S Walker, 4. J Morris, 3. J Manu, 2. D Tupou, 1. A Crichton
Will Evans: 5. S Walker, 4. J Manu, 3. J Morris, 2. A Crichton, 1. D Tupou
Dan Nicholls: 5. S Walker, 4. J Morris, 3. J Manu, 2. A Crichton, 1. D Tupou
Jack Blyth: 5. S Walker, 4. J Morris, 3. A Crichton, 2. J Manu, 1. J Waerea-Hargreaves
New Zealand Warriors 24 vs North Queensland Cowboys 20
The Warriors move into the top-half of the competition thanks to another heroic outing by their man in the proverbial armband, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.
The New Zealand fullback was as damaging as ever, while Reece Walsh and Josh Curran continue to impress.
Matt Clements: 5. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 4. M Taulagi, 3. T Harris, 2. R Walsh, 1. V Holmes
Will Evans: 5. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 4. R Walsh, 3. M Taulagi, 2. B Murdoch-Masila, 1. R Robson
Dan Nicholls: 5. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 4. R Walsh, 3. V Holmes, 2. M Taulagi, 1. J Curran
Jack Blyth: 5. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 4. R Walsh, 3. J Curran, 2. V Holmes, 1. T Harris
St George Illawarra 8 vs Wests Tigers 16
The Tigers snatched their second win of the season, with new cult-hero Zac Cini as lively as any on the field.
Daine Laurie and Adam Doueihi were standouts for Michael Maguire’s side, who are now just two premiership points away from the top-eight.
Five-Eighth
Kick Metres
LB Assists
Matt Clements: 5. D Laurie, 4. A Doueihi, 3. Z Cini, 2. D Nofoaluma, 1. J Leilua
Will Evans: 5. D Laurie, 4. A Doueihi, 3. Z Cini, 2. A Twal, 1. D Nofoaluma
Dan Nicholls: 5. D Laurie, 4. A Doueihi, 3. J Leilua, 2. Z Cini, 1. D Nofoaluma
Jack Blyth: 5. A Doueihi, 4. D Laurie, 3. A Twal, 2. Z Cini, 1. J Leilua
2021 ZERO TACKLE MVP LEADERBOARD
|PLAYER
|1
|Clinton
Gutherson
|20
|103
|2
|Nathan
Cleary
|20
|93
|3
|Latrell
Mitchell
|0
|92
|4
|Roger
Tuivasa-Sheck
|20
|86
|5
|Brian
To’o
|11
|81
|6
|Jarome
Luai
|0
|79
|7
|Ryan
Papenhuyzen
|0
|70
|8
|Sam
Walker
|20
|69
|9
|David
Fifita
|0
|67
|10
|Reed
Mahoney
|0
|66