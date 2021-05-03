Canberra Raiders 20 vs South Sydney Rabbitohs 34

The Rabbitohs’ hot form rolls on, with veteran Benji Marshall once again at his best against the struggling Raiders.

Keaon Koloamatangi had one of his best outings in the cardinal and myrtle, while Cody Walker and Liam Knight were also prolific.

Matt Clements: 5. B Marshall, 4. C Walker, 3. K Koloamatangi, 2. J Su’A, 1. C Aekins

Will Evans: 5. K Koloamatangi, 4. B Marshall, 3. C Walker, 2. L Knight, 1. C Aekins

Dan Nicholls: 5. B Marshall, 4. K Koloamatangi, 3. C Walker, 2. C Aekins, 1. L Knight

Jack Blyth: 5. K Koloamatangi, 4. B Marshall, 3. J Su’A, 2. C Walker, 1. C Aekins

Melbourne Storm 40 vs Cronulla Sharks 14

The Storm are firing on all cylinders since dropping two games early into their campaign, with Harry Grant’s move into the starting lineup looking effortless on Friday.

HARRY GRANT

Hooker Storm ROUND 8 STATS 36

Tackles Made 3

LB Assists 2

Try Assists

The Queensland gun and second-string fullback Nicho Hynes ran rings around the Sharks, while Christian Welch and Reimis Smith also had a strong input in the victory.

Matt Clements: 5. H Grant, 4. N Hynes, 3. R Smith, 2. C Welch, 1. J Hughes

Will Evans: 5. N Hynes, 4. C Welch, 3. J Hughes, 2. R Smith, 1. H Grant

Dan Nicholls: 5. H Grant, 4. N Hynes, 3. R Smith, 2. C Welch, 1. J Hughes

Jack Blyth: 5. H Grant, 4. J Hughes, 3. N Hynes, 2. C Welch, 1. R Smith

Brisbane Broncos 36 vs Gold Coast Titans 28

The greatest comeback in the Broncos history came against their state rivals in what was an emphatic outing for Kevin Walters’ side.

Jamayne Isaako was an attacking threat from the back, while Tyson Gamble was just as influential in the halves, aiding his side to a memorable win.

Matt Clements: 5. J Isaako, 4. P Haas, 3. A Brimson, 2. T Gamble, 1. T Pangai

Will Evans: 5. J Isaako, 4. P Haas, 3. A Brimson, 2. T Pangai, 1. T Gamble

Dan Nicholls: 5. J Isaako, 4. T Pangai, 3. P Haas, 2. T Gamble. 1. A Brimson

Jack Blyth: 5. J Isaako, 4. P Haas, 3. A Brimson, 2. T Pangai, 1. T Gamble

Penrith Panthers 28 vs Manly Sea Eagles 16

The Panthers remain undefeated this season, and it was co-captain Nathan Cleary leading by example this weekend.

The Sea Eagles showed some fight back, but the boys from the mountains were too tough at home.

NATHAN CLEARY

Halfback Panthers ROUND 8 STATS 2

Try Assists 455

Kick Metres 2

LB Assists

Matt Clements: 5. N Cleary, 4. D Edwards, 3. B To’o, 2. M Taupau, 1. L Martin

Will Evans: 5. N Cleary, 4. L Martin, 3. B To’o, 2. J Fisher-Harris, 1. M Taupau

Dan Nicholls: 5. N Cleary, 4. B To’o, 3. L Martin, 2. D Edwards, 1. M Taupau

Jack Blyth: 5. N Cleary, 4. L Martin, 3. M Taupau, 2. D Edwards, 1. B To’o

Canterbury Bulldogs 10 vs Parramatta Eels 32

Clint Gutherson’s sensational season to date continued in Saturday’s 22-point win over Canterbury, with the NSW star going past the stripe on two occasions.

Isaiah Papali’i continues to stake his claim as the recruit of the year, while usual suspects Mitch Moses and Maika Sivo were also dominant.

Matt Clements: 5. C Gutherson, 4. I Papali’i, 3. M Sivo, 2. B Cartwright, 1. M Moses

Will Evans: 5. C Gutherson, 4. I Papali’i, 3. R Campbell-Gillard, 2. M Sivo, 1. M Moses

Dan Nicholls: 5. C Gutherson, 4. I Papali’i, 3. M Moses, 2. B Cartwright, 1. M Sivo

Jack Blyth: 5. C Gutherson, 4. M Moses, 3. I Papali’i, 2. M Sivo, 1. R Campbell-Gillard

Newcastle Knights 4 vs Sydney Roosters 38

Sam Walker’s stellar debut season saw another BOG performance, this time at the hands of the Knights.

The Chooks playmaker was the focal point of Trent Robinson’s attack, which saw Josh Morris notch a hat-trick.

JOSH MORRIS

Centre Roosters ROUND 8 STATS 3

Tries 1

Line Breaks 87

All Run Metres

Matt Clements: 5. S Walker, 4. J Morris, 3. J Manu, 2. D Tupou, 1. A Crichton

Will Evans: 5. S Walker, 4. J Manu, 3. J Morris, 2. A Crichton, 1. D Tupou

Dan Nicholls: 5. S Walker, 4. J Morris, 3. J Manu, 2. A Crichton, 1. D Tupou

Jack Blyth: 5. S Walker, 4. J Morris, 3. A Crichton, 2. J Manu, 1. J Waerea-Hargreaves

New Zealand Warriors 24 vs North Queensland Cowboys 20

The Warriors move into the top-half of the competition thanks to another heroic outing by their man in the proverbial armband, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

The New Zealand fullback was as damaging as ever, while Reece Walsh and Josh Curran continue to impress.

Matt Clements: 5. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 4. M Taulagi, 3. T Harris, 2. R Walsh, 1. V Holmes

Will Evans: 5. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 4. R Walsh, 3. M Taulagi, 2. B Murdoch-Masila, 1. R Robson

Dan Nicholls: 5. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 4. R Walsh, 3. V Holmes, 2. M Taulagi, 1. J Curran

Jack Blyth: 5. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 4. R Walsh, 3. J Curran, 2. V Holmes, 1. T Harris

St George Illawarra 8 vs Wests Tigers 16

The Tigers snatched their second win of the season, with new cult-hero Zac Cini as lively as any on the field.

Daine Laurie and Adam Doueihi were standouts for Michael Maguire’s side, who are now just two premiership points away from the top-eight.

ADAM DOUEIHI

Five-Eighth Wests Tigers ROUND 8 STATS 227

Kick Metres 3

LB Assists

Matt Clements: 5. D Laurie, 4. A Doueihi, 3. Z Cini, 2. D Nofoaluma, 1. J Leilua

Will Evans: 5. D Laurie, 4. A Doueihi, 3. Z Cini, 2. A Twal, 1. D Nofoaluma

Dan Nicholls: 5. D Laurie, 4. A Doueihi, 3. J Leilua, 2. Z Cini, 1. D Nofoaluma

Jack Blyth: 5. A Doueihi, 4. D Laurie, 3. A Twal, 2. Z Cini, 1. J Leilua

2021 ZERO TACKLE MVP LEADERBOARD

