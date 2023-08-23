John Morris is confirmed to be joining the Wests Tigers as an assistant coach for the next four years after leaving his current tenure at the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

A former 300-game NRL player for the Knights, Eels, Tigers and Sharks, Morris moved into a coaching career after his playing days were over. He would then coach the Sharks between 2019-2021, where he guided them to the finals in his first two seasons and has since been working as an assistant coach at the South Sydney Rabbitohs alongside Ben Hornby under Jason Demetriou.

The move to the Tigers will begin at the end of this season and will see him at the club as an assistant coach through to the 2027 season.

“We are really excited to welcome John and his family back to our club as an assistant coach,” said coach Benji Marshall on the arrival of Morris.

"His experience, his character and his attention to detail are second to none. He is a very good person, a dedicated family man, and we share the same values.

“I have complete trust in him and know he'll do a great job for us.”

Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe is also delighted to have Morris back at the Tigers and gave him a warm-welcome to the club.

"John was a thorough professional as a player and he's taken that same work ethic into his role as a coach," he stated.

“He will be a welcome addition to the coaching team we have for next season and beyond. I welcome John and his family back to the club and look forward to him working closely with Benji and our other assistants.”