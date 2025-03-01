A former player in the NRL and Super League competitions, Joe Wardle, has revealed the best players he got the opportunity to play alongside throughout his career.

A six-time Scottish international who played in both the backs and in the forwards, Wardle played for seven different teams throughout his career, which began in 2010 and is still continuing at the moment with Oldham.

These teams were the Bradford Bulls, Huddersfield Giants, Barrow Raiders, Newcastle Knights, Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards and Oldham.

Although his time in the NRL only lasted a single season in 2017, he played 17 matches for the Knights outfit before returning back overseas.

In an interview with Love Rugby League, Wardle put together a team of the best-ever players he played alongside. The team included players from several different eras, such as Steve Menzies, Dane Gagai and Lachlan Lam.

Joe Wardle's Best 17 he played with

1. Scott Grix

2. Jermaine McGillvary

3. Jake Wardle

4. Dane Gagai

5. Blake Ferguson

6. Lachlan Lam

7. Danny Brough

8. David Faiumu

9. Luke Robinson

10. Stuart Fielden

11. Lee Gilmour

12. Luke O'Donnell

13. John Asiata

Interchange

14. Shaun Lunt

15. Tom Amone

16. Steve Menzies

17. Leroy Cudjoe