As many as five clubs have joined the race for Jock Madden's services as the young half seeks clarification on his future role in Concord.

The influx of halves at the Wests Tigers could push the talented Madden out the door, having already signed Adam Doueihi, Luke Brooks and Jackson Hastings for next season and beyond.

Having lost both Brooks and Hastings to injury for the remainder of the season, Madden has been handed the number seven jersey for the final half dozen games of the season, and the 22-year-old has certainly taken the opportunity with both hands.

Madden's preference is to remain with the Tigers, however his manager Chris Orr says it's a case of Madden or Brooks in Tiger town.

“He wants to stay at the Tigers if they can explain to him his role and their pathway for him" Orr told The Daily Telegraph.

“He has been waiting two years behind Luke Brooks for game time here and there. On the weekend, he was given a chance at halfback where he has played his whole life and he produced a blinder against the Broncos.

“The Tigers haven’t made an offer at this stage. Tim Sheens has called me and said he wants to keep him, but he has interest from a number of clubs including Penrith, the Sharks and Newcastle.

“The Titans called me and asked me where he is at with the Tigers and what’s he doing for next season. They are watching him, he is playing well, so Jock will make a final call in the next week or so.”

Orr has also reportedly offered Madden's services to South Sydney, who are trying to re-sign their entire spine, with all four off-contract at the end of 2023.