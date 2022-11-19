The Jillaroos have retained the World Cup after a dazzling performance against the Kiwi Ferns, blowing away their arch-rivals in the opening half.

Fighting out a 10-8 victory over the Kiwi Ferns just over a week ago in York, you'd be forgiven for assuming that it'd be a tight contest between the two sides, however the Ferns failed to fire a shot early in the contest.

While it was Australia's attack that dazzled, particularly veteran half Ali Brigginsgaw, their defence laid the platform for the heavy favourites early in the piece, as two of the NRLW's biggest stars combined for the World Cup final opener.

Brigginshaw danced to her right, and found a surging Jess Sergis, the Roosters' powerhouse carrying two defenders across the line to plant the ball on the chalk.

Quick fire tries to Isabelle Kelly and Julia Robinson blew this one up before the contest could really settle in, the Ferns blown off the park as errors robbed the underdogs of points repeatedly in attack.

Mele Hufanga once again proved herself to be New Zealand's main attacking threat, making a number of breaks down the right-edge, only for Kelly to chop down the hulking centre time and time again.

Tarryn Aiken delivered a spectacular ball to Isabelle Kelly as soon as the Jillaroos found field position again, carrying defenders over the line in the same fashion as Sergis' opener to extend the lead to a crushing 20-0 heading into the sheds.

Brigginshaw picked up where she left off early in the second stanza, delivering a no-look inside pass to Emma Tonegato 20 metres out from New Zealand's line, the former Dally M medallist running through the defensive line and around fullback Apii Nicholls to score under the sticks.

Australia wouldn't have to wait long to touch down again, a Kezie Apps line break delivering Sergis her double within two minutes of Tonegato's four-pointer, suddenly blowing the lead out to 32-0.

Superb opening half for the @AusJillaroos here. Their attack is flashy but it’s their contact in defence that has the reigning champions 20-0 up at half-time. Can the @NZRL_Kiwis Ferns make a come back in the second-half?#RLWC2021 pic.twitter.com/NqicucsNz9 — Jack Blyth (@jblesfooty224) November 19, 2022

While Julia Robinson was denied minutes later, Tarryn Aiken wouldn't be, her bullet pass sending Evania Pelite down the touchline before backing up on the inside to score a brilliant try.

Despite Australia's seven-try haul, it was the Kiwi Ferns' first that earned the biggest roar of the match. A charging Amber Hall run saw the back-rower offload out the back, and the rest was a game of numbers as Madison Bartlett found open space in the corner.

The Kiwi resurgence was quickly shushed by the Jillaroos' dazzling attacking performance, Kennedy Cherrington scoring two tries in two minutes to the prop's delight before an evasive Evania Pelite broke a whopping six tackles to touch down for the final four-pointer of the afternoon.

The @AusJillaroos are WORLD CHAMPIONS. Ali Brigginshaw was fantastic as the halfback claimed her third consecutive World Cup trophy. Thanks for joining us at @zerotackle - stayed tuned for the men’s final in just under an hour here, LIVE at Old Trafford.#RLWC2021 pic.twitter.com/kJG0X2NR5Z — Jack Blyth (@jblesfooty224) November 19, 2022

An ecstatic Ali Brigginshaw collected Player of the Match honours after notching several try-assists, and she had a message for her doubters.

'For those who said I'm too old, I'm still here, and I'm going for France,' declared the halfback, the 32 year-old setting her eyes on the 2025 World Cup in France already after claiming her third consecutive World Cup title.

Australia 54 (Sergis 2, Kelly 2, Cherrington 2, Robinson, Aiken, Pelite, Tonegato tries; Brown 4 goals, Brigginshaw 3 goals) def. New Zealand 4 (Bartlett try)