Dual World Cup winner Sam Bremner has called time on her rugby league career, retiring after a decade-long run in the top flight with New South Wales, Australia, St George Illawarra and the Sydney Roosters.

Bremner hangs up the boots after nine Tests for the Jillaroos, a spell that included two World Cup wins, coming in 2013 and 2017.

The trailblazing fullback would also represent New South Wales on seven occasions, while featuring in nine NRLW matches across four years in the competition.

She would initially link up with the Dragons between 2018-2020, however would take time away from the game in his second season in the Red V for the birth of her fist child.

With the NRLW returning in 2022, Bremner would ply her trade for the Roosters, playing five matches for the season before earning the Dally M Fullback of the Year position.

On Friday the 31-year-old announced her retirement from the game, which "helped shaped who I am, and what I stand for."

"Todays the day I officially retire from playing Rugby League" Bremner wrote in a post to Instagram

"There are a-lot of people to thank, but i hope I haven't left it to now to make many of you understand the influence you have had on my career, whether you supported me through the triumphs, the setbacks, the comebacks and the fun, I have always appreciated it all.

"This game has had a huge influence on who I am and what I value in life, it has helped shaped who I am, and what I stand for, there has been an entire community that has been on this roller coaster with me, from a young teenager to a 31 year old mum.

"I hope to still be around the traps, with the passion to continue to grow this game still burning inside me, but as a player it's time to hang up the boots.

"I am extremely proud of my career, not for any of the accolades or 'successes' but for the way I did it, in my own way even if it meant taking the path less travelled. Which I realise now as I plan to leave it behind me, it's the very reason why I feel such a great sense of contentment, pride & happiness - that I stayed true to myself while doing what I loved.

"What a beauty of a chapter, bring on the next."

Bremner's 14 tries for Australia see her tied for the most in Jillaroos history.