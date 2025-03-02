NRLW fullback Tamika Upton crossed for five tries the match of her international career in the Jillaroos 90-4 annihilation of England.

The mark is one short of Julie Robinson's record six against Papua New Guinea last year – Robinson herself scored a hattrick on Saturday.

Ahead of her return to the Brisbane Broncos for the 2025 NRLW season, Upton scored at the 12, 17, 25, 40 and 44-minute mark and set up another two in her sixth international appearance.

Unbelievably, it was revealed post-game that she played through injury after rolling her ankle at the team's captain's run.

“I still don't think she's reached her peak,” captain Ali Briginshaw said.

“She's an incredible athlete and we all just smile and just jump on the back of her and the things she does is just unbelievable.

“She went down early in the week so we kept that pretty tight lipped but to see her go out there and work extremely hard to make sure she was on that field tonight (was impressive).”

Her 183 run metres made Upton one of 12 Australians to pass three figures, while she also had three linebreaks, picking her way through the English defence with ease.

“I think she could play half or fullback, I don't think she has reached her potential yet,” Briginshaw added.

“She's got really high standards of herself in how she trains and prepares so she's got little goals set for this year with speed and working on her strengths.

“She works extremely hard in everything she does and is a gifted athlete and I'm so glad she's in rugby league and no other sport has stolen her.”

A Rockhampton local, Upton won the 2023 Dally M Medal and has won four NRLW premierships, and returns to her first club after Newcastle released her last year with three seasons to run on her contract.