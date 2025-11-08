Jillaroos coach Jess Skinner is hoping to keep her unblemished coaching record intact when she leads the Jillaroos into the Pacific Championships final against the Kiwis at CommBank Stadium Today.

Skinner will lead the Jillaroos today with a sense of pride and culture, having connections to both sides of the ditch.

Skinner's father's side of the family is Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Hine, two powerful Māori lineages from the country's Northland region.

Her mother's side is First Nations Barkindji, from far western New South Wales, one of the many proud First Nations peoples of Australia.

This powerful blend of heritage gives Skinner a deep sense of belonging to both Australia and New Zealand, a dual identity that mirrors the spirit of the Pacific Championship itself. Her journey reflects the strength, adaptability, and connection to community that runs through both Indigenous Australian and Māori cultures.

Adding to this remarkable story is her family's connection to New Zealand rugby royalty: Jess is a relative of All Blacks greats Zinzan and Robin Brooke, two of the most respected figures in the game's history.

The same athletic legacy and passion for sport that ran through the Brooke brothers veins can be seen in Skinner's approach to leadership, where she is calm under pressure, grounded in family values, and fiercely proud of her heritage.

Jess was an outstanding athlete in her youth, excelling in track and field. She attended Hunter Sports High in Newcastle, where her passion for sport continued to grow.

She then went on to Newcastle University to train as a Physical Education teacher and returned to her hometown of Trangie in Central West New South Wales to teach for the next 13 years. From there, her career naturally progressed into Pathways and coaching, which she now pursues full-time.

Jess created her own path into coaching when she started with the local league tag team in her hometown of Trangie with a dream of reaching higher honours.

Her professional coaching journey began in 2019 when she joined the Australian Women's PMs XIII as an assistant. She then worked with the inaugural Newcastle Knights NRLW team and served as an assistant coach for the Jillaroos from 2022 to 2024, helping lead Australia to glory at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

In 2024, she made history as the first female Head Coach of the Women's Indigenous All Stars and the first woman to coach the Australian Prime Minister's XIII, achievements that highlight her influence, knowledge and leadership in the game.

Skinner was appointed Coach of the Jillaroos in February, where the Jillaroos destroyed England 90-4 in Vegas, and recently coached the Pms XIII before leading the Jillaroos in the Pacific Championships campaign.

But Skinner's impact extends beyond the sidelines. As the NRL's Pathways Strategic Manager, she develops programs designed to enhance representation, support underrepresented communities, and strengthen the coaching and player pipelines for women and Indigenous athletes alike.

Skinner expertly juggles her responsibilities as Strategic Pathways Manager for the NRLW and Head Coach of the Jillaroos, shaping both the game's future and its present at the elite level.

Skinner is also a director of an organisation that she helped build alongside her brother Pat, Thriv3, an Aboriginal-led not-for-profit organisation based in Trangie, New South Wales. Founded with a vision to empower rural and remote communities, THRIV3 focuses on creating opportunities through education, employment, wellbeing, and cultural connection.

Through THRIV3, Skinner continues to give back to the country and community, using sport and culture as powerful tools to inspire and uplift the next generation.

Skinner was asked by Zero Tackle what it meant to her to be coaching in this game, given her cultural heritage on both sides of the ditch.

“As a proud Aboriginal and Māori woman, representing Australia is an incredible privilege,” she said.

“Playing against the Kiwi Ferns on their home turf in New Zealand, with my family in the crowd, makes it even more special.

Both my Aboriginal and Māori heritage have shaped who I am, instilling in me values of identity, respect, and resilience.

These influences guide my leadership, helping me to lead with strength, humility, and a deep sense of responsibility to my community and my team”.

Skinner goes into today's game against the Kiwis with an unblemished record in her 4 games as Jillaroos and PM XIII Head coach, with 200 points scored and only 8 points conceded, an amazing record for a national coach which she will be hoping to extend against a Kiwis that is also stacked with class.

The Jillaroos go into today's match against the Kiwis as red-hot favourites and look to continue their dominant run on the international stage.