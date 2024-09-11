After 26 rounds in the home-and-away season, only four teams remain in the 2024 Jersey Flegg Cup competition as they all look to become the new premiership winner.
Following the opening week of the finals last week, the Newcastle Knights have become the latest team eliminated from the competition after a 22-6 defeat to the Cronulla Sharks
This leaves the four remaining teams as the Sharks, Canberra Raiders, Canterbury Bulldogs and Penrith Panthers.
Canberra Raiders vs Canterbury Bulldogs
The two teams will clash at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday at 11:00 (AEST).
1. Keahn Skips
2. Jesse Limon
3. Regan Carr
4. Siamani Leuluai
5. Kane Rushton
6. Jalen Afamasga
7. Trae Bennetto
16. Tahrell Feaveai
9. Shaun Parker
10. Caleb Garvie
11. Tane Kiriona
12. Delahia Wigmore
13. Mitchell Prest
Interchange
10. Jordan Uta
14. Ethan Alaia
15. Jai Purser
16. Samuel Hyne
Reserves
18. Xavier Cacciotti
1. Taye Cochrane
2. Ratu Rinakama
3. Danny Gabrael
4. William Afualo
5. Jonathan Sua
6. Joseph Teaupa
7. Cassius Tia
8. Larry Muagututia
9. Reuben Moyle
10. Damon Marshall
11. Luke Smith (c)
12. TBA
13. Callum Donaldson
Interchange
14. Patrick Young
15. Jed Reardon
16. Fahmy Toilalo
21. Bud Smith
Reserves
17. Sosefo Finau
19. Mitchell Woods
20. Ragarive Wavik
22. Lajuan Vito
24. Jack Underhill