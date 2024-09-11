After 26 rounds in the home-and-away season, only four teams remain in the 2024 Jersey Flegg Cup competition as they all look to become the new premiership winner.

Following the opening week of the finals last week, the Newcastle Knights have become the latest team eliminated from the competition after a 22-6 defeat to the Cronulla Sharks

This leaves the four remaining teams as the Sharks, Canberra Raiders, Canterbury Bulldogs and Penrith Panthers.