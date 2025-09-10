The 2025 Jersey Flegg Cup season will enter the second week of the finals this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the New South Wales competition.

Melbourne Storm vs Cronulla Sharks

Melbourne Storm

1. Hugo Peel 2. Ben Stringer 3. Mitchell Jennings 4. Liam Williams 5. Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown 6. Eli Morris 7. Dylan Brettle 8. Talas Abell 9. Gabriel Satrick 10. K-Ci Newton-Whare 11. Preston Conn 12. Zayvian Langkilde-Fale 13. Angus Hinchey

Interchange: 14. Jai Bowden 15. Stanley Huen 16. Cooper Clarke 17. Jordan Blundell

Cronulla Sharks

1. Adrian Sandy 2. Pharrell Gray 3. Nikora Williams 4. Prestyn Laine-Sietu 5. John-Paul Donevski 6. Ashton Simmonds 7. Riley Pollard 8. Felix Faatili 9. Aaron Keppie 10. Setefano Sele 11. Lajuan Vito 12. Dylan Coutts 13. Samuel McCulloch



Interchange: 14. Thomas Dellow 15. Lachlan Araullo 16. Lachlan Crossle 17. Joe Nadenic

Canberra Raiders vs Penrith Panthers

Canberra Raiders

1. Cooper Johnston 2. James Croker 3. Lekani Mpaso 4. Tariq Tanner 5. Kruger Roache 6. Hardy Glover 7. Jamie Cowling 8. Shalom Uatisone 9. Mitchell Brophy 10. Samuel Hyne 11. Alex Hardy 12. Brock Apolevski 13. Xavier Cacciotti

Interchange: 14. Luke Cannon 15. Owen Hromow 16. Chaev Kolone 17. Taylor Withington

Penrith Panthers

1. Jaxen Edgar 2. Jirah Liddiard 3. Siale Faeamani 4. Tuaomaliemavaitoelau Patea 5. Nick Murphy 6. Zach Lamont 7. Tylor Bunting 8. Jakeb Vailalo 9. Jenson Tuaoi 10. Josh Ruxton 11. Delahia Wigmore 12. Siotame Hansen 13. Isaiah Scanlon



Interchange: 14. Kye Raven 15. Judah Galuvao 16. Hokafonu Lemoto 17. Bayden Moran