Forced into medical retirement earlier this year at the young age of 23, it has been confirmed that Ben Lovett will remain at the South Sydney Rabbitohs in an off-field role.

Sidelined for the majority of his career due to injuries - in particular knee issues - the Parkes Spacemen junior was only able to rack up three first-grade appearances for the Rabbitohs in the NRL after being touted as a talented junior.

While he will no longer be lacing up the boots, he has been handed a role on the club's Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup coaching staff which will see him work as an assistant coach.

Lovett's arrival on the coaching staff will see him work under Scott Kenna (the nephew of former NRL player Charlie Haggett) who retains his role as head coach after he arrived following a stint with the Manly Sea Eagles.

Former NRL utility Yileen Gordon will also remain on as an assistant coach for the second straight season after retiring at the end of 2024.

Making his debut for the South Sydney Rabbitohs (2004-08) in 2005, he appeared in 34 games for them before moving to the Canterbury Bulldogs (2009-10), where he played 34 more matches across two seasons.

His last stint in the NRL came in the 2011 season, in which he wore the Penrith Panthers jersey three times.

2025 Rabbitohs Jersey Flegg Cup Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Scott Kenna

Assistant Coaches: Josh Parker, Ben Lovett, Yileen Gordon

Team Manager: Kane Clark

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Nick Railz

Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach: Katie Wightwick

Physiotherapist: Brodey Castle