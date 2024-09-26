Ahead of the 2024 Jersey Flegg Cup Grand Final on Sunday morning between the Canterbury Bulldogs and Cronulla Sharks, Zero Tackle has you covered with all the information you need on the final match of the year and the team lists of both teams.
The match will occur at 11:00am on Sunday morning at CommBank Stadium.
Canterbury Bulldogs
1. Taye Cochrane
2. Ratu Rinakama
3. Danny Gabrael
4. William Afualo
5. Jonathan Sua
6. Joseph Teaupa
7. Cassius Tia
8. Jack Underhill
9. Reuben Moyle
10. Damon Marshall
11. Logan Spinks
12. Luke Smith (c)
13. Fahmy Toilalo
Interchange
14. Patrick Young
15. Jed Reardon
16. Bud Smith
21. Callum Donaldson
Cronulla Sharks
1. Siteni Taukamo
2. Kristian Dixon
3. Michael Gabrael
4. Talanoa Penitani
5. Te Wehi Waitere
6. Taj Ford
7. Riley Pollard
8. Lachlan Crouch
9. Chaz Jarvis
10. Salesi Ataata
11. Max McCarthy
12. Dylan Coutts
13. Samuel McCulloch
Interchange
14. Taj Brailey
15. Felix Faatilli
16. Ethan Cocco
17. Jacob Taulani