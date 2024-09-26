Ahead of the 2024 Jersey Flegg Cup Grand Final on Sunday morning between the Canterbury Bulldogs and Cronulla Sharks, Zero Tackle has you covered with all the information you need on the final match of the year and the team lists of both teams.

The match will occur at 11:00am on Sunday morning at CommBank Stadium.

Canterbury Bulldogs

1. Taye Cochrane

2. Ratu Rinakama

3. Danny Gabrael

4. William Afualo

5. Jonathan Sua

6. Joseph Teaupa

7. Cassius Tia

8. Jack Underhill

9. Reuben Moyle

10. Damon Marshall

11. Logan Spinks

12. Luke Smith (c)

13. Fahmy Toilalo

Interchange

14. Patrick Young

15. Jed Reardon

16. Bud Smith

21. Callum Donaldson

1. Siteni Taukamo

2. Kristian Dixon

3. Michael Gabrael

4. Talanoa Penitani

5. Te Wehi Waitere

6. Taj Ford

7. Riley Pollard

8. Lachlan Crouch

9. Chaz Jarvis

10. Salesi Ataata

11. Max McCarthy

12. Dylan Coutts

13. Samuel McCulloch

Interchange

14. Taj Brailey

15. Felix Faatilli

16. Ethan Cocco

17. Jacob Taulani