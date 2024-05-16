Ex-NRL journeyman George Jennings has signed with a new team after not being offered another contract by the Melbourne Storm at the end of last season.

Last playing in the NRL in 2023 with the Storm, Jennings' career has also consisted of playing with the Penrith Panthers, Parramatta Eels and New Zealand Warriors.

Throughout nine seasons (2015-23) in the NRL, he would make 56 career appearances and scored 27 tries with his best moments coming for the Eels and Storm.

Without an NRL contract, Jennings has signed with Western Suburbs Red Devils for the 2024 season, who compete in the Illawarra Rugby League competition alongside teams such as the Corrimal Cougars and Thirroul Butchers.

Established in 1949, the Red Devils have won 16 premierships and made 26 Grand Finals, with their most recent title coming in 2018.

Former notable players who have played at the club include Jason Ryles, Brett Stewart, Glenn Stewart, Garry Jack, Bob Fulton, and Brett Rodwell.

The young brother of Roosters centre Michael Jennings and older brother of Dolphins outside back Robert Jennings, George struggled with injuries during the latter part of his career.

This saw him sustain knee injuries in back-to-back-to-back seasons with the Storm after joining them in 2021.

The worst of them was an ACL injury he sustained in Round 1 of the 2022 season, which ruled him out for the remainder of the year.

“George in particular suffered a bit of a rough run due to injury, but he showed an incredible amount of perseverance in times of adversity which helps drive standards across our club," a statement from the Melbourne Storm read at the end of last season.

“We wish George, his partner Georgia and his son Hunter as well as Jordan and his partner Maritta the very best for what is yet to come.”